Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed British actress now embodying Elphaba in the two-part Wicked film series, has opened up about the emotional toll of awards season and the rituals she relies on to recover after completing major roles.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Oscar- and Tony-nominated performer revealed she 'cried the whole way' during a flight to South Africa the morning after the 2025 Academy Awards, not out of sadness, but as a deliberate release after years of holding onto intense emotions while filming Wicked: Part One.

The emotional breakdown on the flight was not a sudden burst of sadness, but rather a crucial part of the Tony- and Oscar-nominated star's professional 'post-movie ritual.'

The actress explained that whilst deeply immersed in a role, she is 'often holding onto emotions,' and the completion of the project, marked by the pinnacle of the awards season, gives her permission to finally 'let it all go.'

For a performer whose recent roles, particularly as the gravity-defying Elphaba, require immense emotional investment, the routine is deemed essential for processing the work and preparing for the next challenge.

The Therapeutic Release Of Awards Season

Erivo revealed that her core ritual after wrapping a demanding film project is simple yet crucial: 'Sleep and then a therapy session.' She treats the professional termination of a project not just as a financial break, but as a necessary emotional clearing.

The emotional high-wire act of the Oscars, where she delivered a memorable performance alongside co-star Ariana Grande and was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal in the film Wicked: Part One, served as the official endpoint for that chapter.

During the ceremony, Erivo and Grande performed a medley that included 'Defying Gravity,' which moved co-star Michelle Yeoh to tears. The sheer pressure of the final weeks of the promotional and awards circuit, following years of commitment to the multi-part musical film, left a deep emotional reservoir that needed emptying.

Prioritising Physical And Mental Fortitude

Beyond the psychological decompression, Erivo maintains strict protocols to protect her physical health whilst working on major projects. She detailed the measures she takes to ensure her body is resilient enough to handle the gruelling schedule of filming and promotion.

The actress always requests specific equipment in her accommodation to maintain her physical regime. 'When I get to a venue, I ask before we begin to make sure there's a treadmill in the room so I can get up in the morning, there's no excuse and run,' she explained. Furthermore, her luggage contains a carefully curated personal pharmacy: she takes 'every kind of tea that I need with me, all the protein bars, my vitamins.'

For Erivo, these measures are not merely creature comforts, but essential tools that 'help me stay well and strong, and also stay bright and happy' under the constant strain of a multi-million-pound production.

Erivo's Highly Charged Journey To Elphaba

Erivo's revelation provides a stark perspective on the difference between the public glamour of the red carpet and the private cost of artistic excellence. Her Oscar nomination for Wicked: Part One (2024) follows her previous double-nomination success for Harriet (2020) and marks a career trajectory that began with a Tony win for The Colour Purple. She is currently one Oscar win away from achieving EGOT status.

The emotional investment in Wicked has been intense, not just for Erivo but for her co-star Ariana Grande. Erivo also disclosed that the pair made a pact to protect and care for each other throughout the long process, determined to defy the usual ego battles that can damage co-star relationships.

This focus on emotional security and self-care demonstrates Erivo's deeply personal approach to her craft, where vulnerability is acknowledged and managed through deliberate therapeutic practices, cementing her status as one of British cinema's most emotionally engaged talents.

The new cinematic project she was flying to South Africa to film is the highly anticipated adaptation of the fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone, in which she will co-star with Idris Elba and Viola Davis.