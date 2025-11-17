Justin Bieber has disclosed that he is suffering from painful rib bruising after falling off his Onewheel electric skateboard, sparking concern about whether the injury could affect his headline slot at Coachella 2026.

The Accident

During a four-hour Twitch livestream, Bieber explained that he landed heavily on his side, crashing into his hip and ribs. The impact left him with significant bruising and discomfort. He admitted that the pain was so severe that 'even singing and laughing hurt', underscoring the challenge of preparing for a major live performance while injured.

Livestream Confession

Bieber's openness during the livestream gave fans a candid glimpse into his struggles. At one point, he leaned back on a couch, clutching his ribs, and remarked: 'That fall the other day, it really messed me up!' His willingness to share the details of his injury resonated with viewers, many of whom expressed empathy and support in chat responses.

Rehearsals Despite Pain

Despite the injury, Bieber pressed ahead with a full-band rehearsal for Coachella 2026. The decision highlights both his commitment to the festival and the physical strain he is enduring. The rehearsal, streamed live, showed him visibly uncomfortable yet determined to continue.

This persistence has drawn admiration from fans but also raised questions about whether pushing through the pain could worsen his condition. With Coachella's headline slot one of the most high-profile commitments in his career, the stakes are particularly high.

Fan Reaction

Fans responded with empathy, praising Bieber for his honesty and resilience. Many noted that his recent openness about personal struggles has made him more relatable, reinforcing his bond with supporters. The livestream became not only a rehearsal but also a moment of connection, as viewers rallied behind him.

Spotlight on Celebrity Risk

The incident also highlights the risks celebrities face when engaging in recreational activities. Bieber's use of an electric skateboard, while popular among enthusiasts, carries inherent dangers. His fall serves as a reminder that even global stars are not immune to everyday accidents.

These kinds of injuries can have lingering effects, particularly for performers whose work depends on breath control and physical stamina. Bruised ribs can take weeks to heal, and the strain of rehearsals may extend recovery time. This has prompted speculation among commentators about whether Bieber's management team will need to adjust his schedule or introduce contingency plans to ensure his Coachella performance goes ahead as planned.

Looking Ahead

With Coachella 2026 approaching, attention will remain on Bieber's recovery. His ability to perform at full strength will be closely watched, and the injury has added an element of uncertainty to one of the festival's most anticipated sets.

Whether his determination to rehearse through the pain proves to be a triumph of dedication or a risky gamble will only become clear when he takes the stage in April.