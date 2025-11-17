Ellen Adarna, a Filipino actress, generated significant discussion online after alleging that her husband, actor Derek Ramsay, has been unfaithful. On 17 November 2025, Ellen shared a series of screenshots of alleged text exchanges between Derek and another woman, calling them her 'receipts'.

The post sparked the trending question online: 'Who is the third party?' Fans and netizens quickly flooded social media with various speculations. Ellen disclosed that the messages date back to 13 February 2021, just days after she and Derek became a couple on 4 February of the same year.

Derek Accused of Betraying Ellen Soon After They Became a Couple

In a video she posted on her Instagram Story, she admitted discovering the alleged affair only recently, prompting her to go public. As translated from Filipino, Ellen said, 'See? That was nine days into the relationship. Yes, we were not married at that time yet but if he was able to do that during our honeymoon stage, how much more three months, six months, a year? God knows, right?'

The actress went on to say, 'Usually womanisers - when they find someone and they are in the honeymoon stage, they forget their side chicks and return to their old ways maybe after a month, but this is nine days. So God knows what else happened, right? This is like - I am amazed, it's talent, nine days. Wow, hands down!'

The allegations quickly drew massive attention, with netizens expressing a mix of sympathy and shock. Some praised the 37-year-old former actress and model for speaking out, calling her 'brave' for revealing sensitive details of her marriage. Others focused on speculation about Derek and the mysterious woman. Ramsay has yet to respond publicly, leaving fans to watch the situation develop.

@gmapublicaffairs ELLEN ADARNA REVEALS DEREK RAMSAY’S ALLEGED CHEATING In a series of Instagram Stories, actress Ellen Adarna shared screenshots that she claims show her husband, Derek Ramsay, allegedly cheating. According to Adarna’s posts, the messages are dated February 13, 2021, and appear to be a conversation between Derek and another woman. Adarna says she only found out recently after someone told her about it. She added, “May nagsumbong sa akin.” She explained that she’s not revealing the woman’s identity because her lawyers advised against it: “I can get in trouble.” Adarna insisted, “She is not an ex-girlfriend; I think she’s a side chick. I know this girl has always been there. They’ve been friends for decades. She’s always been there.” Ramsay has previously denied rumors of a separation between them. 📷: Ellen Adarna/Instagram ♬ original sound - GMA Public Affairs - GMA Public Affairs

Who Is the 'Side Chick?'

Despite her strong allegations, Ellen said she cannot name the woman involved as advised by her lawyers. 'As much as I want to reveal who the girl is, I cannot. My lawyers advised me not to. I can get in trouble,' she explained.

However, she offered some details, saying she is not an ex-girlfriend of her now estranged husband. She added that the woman is a 'longtime female friend' and that she knows 'this girl has always been there' because they have known each other for decades.

Ellen Adarna's Family: Wealth, Influence, and the Temple of Leah

Ellen comes from one of Cebu's most prominent and affluent families. The Adarnas built their fortune primarily through real estate and business ventures, making them one of the most influential families in the Visayas region in the Philippines. Their wealth and social standing have also given them significant influence in both local society and cultural circles.

The Adarna family own a chain of motels managed by the Adarna Business Group. They also run several other hospitality and property ventures across the Visayas and other regions in the country, according to Filipino Business Hub. Ellen has also launched her own beauty brand in 2023 and decided to set up her own venture after stepping away from showbusiness in 2018.

The Temple of Leah in Cebu, Philippines, was built by Ellen Adarna's father, Teodorico Soriano Adarna, in honour of his undying love for his late wife and Ellen's grandmother, Leah Villa Albino-Adarna. The temple is now a major tourist attraction that showcases the family's prosperity and dedication to preserving cultural heritage.