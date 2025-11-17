Emily Ting, the newly married wife of Johnny Knoxville, has quickly become a subject of public curiosity thanks to her creative career and the couple's unexpectedly sweet love story.

Born in Taipei in 1980 and raised in Los Angeles, Ting has built a reputation as a skilled costume designer, filmmaker, and storyteller whose work spans independent cinema and major comedy productions.

With Knoxville announcing their marriage in late 2025, interest in Ting's background, career, and personal life has grown, placing her firmly in the spotlight.

Early Life And Education

Emily Ting was born in Taipei before relocating with her family to Los Angeles at a young age. Drawn to visual storytelling and film production, she later attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she sharpened her skills in writing, directing, and production design.

Her early professional years were spent in New York, where she gained hands-on experience in independent filmmaking and costume work, building a portfolio that blended creativity with practical craftsmanship.

Career In Costume Design And Film

Ting's most recognisable credits come from her work as a costume designer, collaborating with performers such as comedian Eric André and taking on key creative responsibilities for Knoxville's 2022 hit film Jackass Forever.

Her role in shaping the film's offbeat aesthetic showcased her eye for character-driven styling, and colleagues have praised her ability to fuse humour with visual detail.

Beyond wardrobe design, Ting has directed and produced several independent projects, showcasing a versatile career that is grounded in both visual artistry and narrative understanding. Her dual experience gives her a unique perspective on Hollywood's evolving creative landscape.

How Emily Ting Met Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville, born Philip John Clapp, filed for divorce in 2022 from his second wife, Naomi Nelson, after 12 years of marriage. Just seven months later, he went public with his relationship with Ting. The pair reportedly met through their professional collaboration on Jackass Forever, where Ting's role as costume designer brought her into Knoxville's creative orbit.

Their relationship quickly blossomed, and they were soon spotted together at public events, including the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV's The Studio. Knoxville and Ting also share a dog named Bucket, a detail that highlights their shared domestic life.

Marriage And Public Announcement

In November 2025, Knoxville announced that he had married Emily Ting in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote:

'It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this.....Today Emily and I got married and I'm the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe. Bucket is pretty happy to as you can see from the pictures. It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I'm getting off Instagram now because it's our wedding night😉, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒❤️❤️❤️'

The wedding was attended by close friends, with Knoxville thanking filmmaker John Waters for officiating at the ceremony. The announcement marked a new chapter for the Jackass star, who has three children from previous relationships.

Age And Personal Life

At 45 years old, Ting brings both professional experience and maturity to her partnership with Knoxville. Her age places her in a generation of creatives who have navigated the evolving Hollywood landscape, striking a balance between independent projects and mainstream collaborations.

Away from the spotlight, Ting is known for her understated presence, in contrast to Knoxville's flamboyant persona. Their relationship appears to be grounded in shared creative interests and mutual respect, with Ting's career achievements complementing Knoxville's long-standing reputation in the entertainment industry.

Public Perception And Future Prospects

The marriage between Knoxville and Ting has attracted significant media attention, not least because of Knoxville's high-profile career and colourful past. Ting, however, has been praised for her professionalism and creative contributions, which suggest she will continue to play an influential role behind the scenes.

As Knoxville embarks on new projects, Ting's expertise in costume design and filmmaking is likely to remain integral to his work. Their partnership represents not only a personal union but also a creative collaboration that could shape future ventures.

Emily Ting's journey from Taipei to Hollywood illustrates a career defined by creativity and resilience. Her marriage to Johnny Knoxville has brought her into the public eye, but her achievements in costume design and film stand firmly on their own. At 45, Ting embodies the blend of artistry and professionalism that continues to enrich Knoxville's life and career.