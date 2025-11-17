Morgan Burtwistle, better known as Angry Ginge or Angryginge13, has risen from Twitch streamer to one of the most recognisable faces in online football content. The 24-year-old English content creator has built a following of over 1.4 million on Twitch and 889,000 subscribers on YouTube as of November 2025. Now, he is set to compete in the twenty-fifth series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, facing challenges deep in the Australian jungle.

But just what do we know about Angry Ginge?

Burtwistle was born on 13 November 2001 in Salford, Greater Manchester, and grew up in Eccles on a council estate. He created his Twitch account in October 2020, initially streaming FIFA gameplay, inspired by fellow streamer Castro1021. On his first stream, he peaked at 40 viewers and averaged six to seven viewers thereafter, before taking a break for four to five months due to not enjoying streaming.

He returned to Twitch in March 2021, transitioning to full-time streaming and later expanded onto TikTok, growing his following significantly. Burtwistle created his YouTube account in September 2021, uploading FIFA 22 gameplay from October 2021. These platforms allowed him to collaborate with other creators and gain recognition in the online football community.

Charity Matches and Football Involvement

Burtwistle has participated in numerous charity football events. On 9 September 2023, he played in the Sidemen charity match at London Stadium for team Sidemen FC. He also took part in Match for Hope 2024 in Qatar on 23 February 2024, playing for team Chunkz, and in June 2024 played in a Beta Squad versus AMP charity match at Selhurst Park raising funds for The Water Project.

He was a contestant on the Sidemen-created reality competition show Inside in June 2024. Burtwistle has continued charity participation with Match for Hope 2025 in February, where team AboFlah & KSI narrowly defeated team Chunkz & IShowSpeed 6–5, raising more than $10.7 million (approximately £7.9 million) for charity. On 8 March 2025, he played in the Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley Stadium, scoring in the 58th minute, and later appeared in Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford, receiving Man of the Match despite England losing 5–4 to World XI.

Gaming Ventures and Club Involvement

In March 2024, Burtwistle co-founded the EA Sports FC 24 pro club 'Girth n Turf' with fellow YouTuber Yung Filly, which later attracted creators such as IShowSpeed, Behzinga, Luke Littler, and Wayne Rooney. In October 2024, he began a YouTube series managing Winton Wanderers Yanited FC, a grassroots under-18 club, competing in the U-18 Bolton Bury & District League Division 1. Burtwistle joined Red Bull esports on 5 December 2024 and was nominated for Best Sports Streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards on 7 December 2024.

Social Media Presence and Upcoming Projects

A lifelong Manchester United supporter, Burtwistle has featured in the club's promotional campaign for the 2024–25 season kit and has cited Wayne Rooney as a childhood inspiration. He regularly shares updates and streams on his Instagram account, @angryginge13. His rise to prominence, combined with charity work and football-related content, culminated in his selection for the 2025 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, competing against stars such as Martin Kemp, Lisa Riley, and rapper Aitch.

As Angry Ginge prepares for his jungle challenges, his fans will be watching closely, following his journey from Twitch streamer to mainstream media personality, observing whether his competitive spirit and online charisma translate to success on reality television.