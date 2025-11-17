A woman who was ordered out of Burna Boy's Denver concert for falling asleep in the front row has spoken publicly about the incident, revealing she was emotionally exhausted and grieving the recent death of her child's father. The Nigerian superstar paused his performance after spotting the woman, telling the couple to leave before he continued the show. The moment went viral, reigniting conversation around concert etiquette, artist accountability and how performers respond to fans during live events.

Identifying herself as Chaltu Jateny, the woman said the incident left her 'embarrassed and humiliated', explaining in comments on TikTok and Instagram that she had been 'mentally, physically and emotionally drained' following the loss of her daughter's dad. She said she had hoped attending the show might 'put a smile' on her face but became tired after Burna Boy arrived on stage later than expected. 'We paid to be there and if I wanted to close my eyes and sleep, I can do that', she said, calling for more empathy from online commenters who criticised her.

The video drew widespread attention, with fans and celebrities including Eminem questioning Burna Boy's reaction. The musician, who is currently continuing his US tour, has not addressed the backlash. The incident has reignited discussion around compassion at live shows, with many users urging kindness and reminding others that audiences often carry burdens unseen from the stage.