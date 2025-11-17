The third season of the anime series One-Punch Man has faced significant criticism from fans following the release of its sixth episode, with many viewers expressing disappointment over its production quality.

The fan community has reacted negatively, with the prominent anime commentator 'Ren Rants' criticising the episode by claiming it was reportedly outsourced.

According to the commentator, the producers of One-Punch Man outsourced the entirety of episode 6 to a Chinese sweatshop studio. ' The result, as he bluntly puts it, 'looks absolutely terrible.

This single decision seems to be the root cause of the negative reaction. It transforms what should have been a pivotal episode into a case study of production failure, with a perceived lack of quality control in nearly every frame.

Genos's 'Generational Aura Loss': How Bad Animation Ruined a Fan-Favourite

The main focus of the criticism, and that of many fans, was the treatment of Genos. The commentator describes the character's portrayal as an 'absolutely generational aura loss'.

This should have been a moment for the S-Class hero to shine. Instead, the animation quality was so poor that Ren joked it 'genuinely feels like this was drawn by a sixth grader using Microsoft Paint'. The stiff movement and lack of detail undercut the character's power and presence entirely.

When the Manga Has More Animation Than the Anime

To make matters worse, comparisons to the source material only highlight the episode's failures. The commentator points out the irony that 'the manga has more frames in the same panel than the anime does'.

Static manga panels from ONE and Yusuke Murata feel more dynamic than the fully animated scenes. This comparison demonstrates a fundamental failure in adaptation. The anime removes the energy and detail that made the manga so beloved.

Why did a Building replace a Key Genos and Fubuki Plot?

The episode not only faced visual criticism but also cut significant narrative content. Ren explains that 'several panels from the manga' were completely cut, including a 'very serious discussion' between Genos and Fubuki.

This conversation was crucial for setting up their approach to the Monster Association. In the anime, this entire character-building moment was replaced.

Ren notes, with disbelief, that 'their entire conversation in the anime is had in this single shot of the side of a building'. The studio, he claims, 'didn't even want to animate the characters walking'.

'Trying to Be JoJo's': A Season That Keeps Getting Worse

As a final insult, the episode was also criticised for being filled with unconventional artistic choices. Ren questions, 'what's the deal with these heavily coloured still shots they keep giving us?'.

He speculates if they were 'trying to be JoJo's or something', a reference to the distinct visual style of the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but the effect was perceived as falling flat and like a cheap trick to avoid animation. The frustration from fans is palpable.

The commentator concludes, 'I genuinely didn't think this season could get any worse, but congratulations, you guys managed to prove me wrong'. The negative reaction to Episode 6 serves as a stark warning about the dangers of outsourcing and production shortcuts.

For the One-Punch Man faithful, it was more than just a bad episode. It was a betrayal of the source material and a sign that the season may be beyond saving.