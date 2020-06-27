Justin Bieber has filed defamation suit against two women who accused him of sexual assault on Twitter last week. The 26-year-old singer denied the accusations and produced evidence on his social media of bills and pictures that showed where he was at that time. He called the accusations to be "outrageous, fabricated lies."

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber has filed a defamation lawsuit in Los Angeles, on Thursday against two social media users who accused him for $20 million. The outlet also suggested that the two known by the names "Danielle" and "Kadi" may be the same person.

The outlet has obtained the legal documents that describes the allegations against the singer as "malicious" and "factually impossible". The lawsuit claims that the singer has "indisputable documentary evidence" that proves the allegations are "outrageous, fabricated lies." The women had alleged that Bieber had assaulted them in 2014 and 2015.

Bieber's legal team quashes that claim that the "Yummy" singer had assaulted Danielle in the Four Seasons in Austin, Texas. The defamation suit gives evidence that Bieber was actually staying somewhere else that night. He had a surprise performance at SXSW and was later clicked bye paparazzi with his then girlfriend Selena Gomez leaving the venue. According to the suit, Danielle had allegedly made up the story based on local media reports that the singer dined at the hotel's restaurant on that date.

Meanwhile, the suit also claims that Kadi is an obsessed fan of the singer who waits outside hotels to meet him. She has allegedly cited evidence and witnesses proving her claim that he was with her at the time. But, the lawsuit says that the claim is an "impossibility – a poor, but damaging, fabrication." Bieber was at that time attending an after-party of the Met Gala "with dozens of witnesses."

The defamation lawsuit by Bieber brings about a suspicion that both social media accounts may be run by the same person. Or that they may be working in tandem to damage the singer's reputation.