Justin Timberlake confirmed with Ellen DeGeneres that he and his wife Jessica Biel are now the proud parents of two boys.

The singer opened up about being a dad again in a virtual interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which airs on Monday afternoon. Although he did not reveal their son's date of birth, he did share his name which is Phineas. He also remarked on how the new family addition has been giving him and his wife sleepless nights.

"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," Timberlake joked and added that they are "very grateful, thrilled and couldn't be happier. "

DeGeneres was among the few people "outside the immediate family" who knew that Biel was pregnant with their second child. She revealed how the couple, who wed in 2012, broke the news during FaceTime.

"I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby!'" the talk show host recalled.

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

In the same interview, the "Palmer" star also shared how their firstborn, Silas, feels about being a big brother. He said that he is "super excited" and "right now he's very much liking it." But it could change once Phineas starts to walk.

"Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens," Timberlake joked.

The 39-year old also talked about the difference in parenting two kids instead of one and jokingly said, "We don't see each other anymore." But he thinks that "it's a lot of fun" nevertheless.

"I guess the saying goes 'go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly.' It's great," he explained.

As for the five-year-old Silas, Timberlake revealed that he is not into music but "into Legos and tennis," the latter of which he is very good at. He is also into video games as he revealed that he and Biel got him a Nintendo Switch, which he described as "just like, child crack."

Reports that Biel, 38, and Timberlake, welcomed their second child first leaked in July. The couple managed to keep the pregnancy private while they quarantined in Montana.