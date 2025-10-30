Justin Timberlake is facing renewed scrutiny after comedian Kathy Griffin alleged he was 'not totally respectful' to Britney Spears during their relationship.

In a YouTube segment, Griffin, 64, recounted an awkward encounter backstage at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards, claiming Timberlake displayed controlling behaviour towards Spears during a live rehearsal.

The revelation has revived long-standing questions about how Timberlake treated his then-girlfriend, especially in light of Spears' emotional memoir, The Woman in Me.

Griffin Recalls 'Controlling Behaviour'

Griffin, 64, said she had written a sketch in which she and Spears were playfully fighting over Timberlake.

Due to Spears' superstar status, she missed the rehearsal and joined only moments before the live broadcast. Griffin described Timberlake's tone during the brief run-through as controlling and dismissive.

'Justin... was not totally respectful to Britney during our little rehearsal,' Griffin said, noting he repeatedly corrected her with comments like, 'Baby, don't do it like that. Baby, say it like this. Baby, don't roll your eyes like that. Baby, don't walk like that'. Griffin joked, 'Baby, don't make me hit you one more time,' referencing Spears' breakout hit. She added, 'I just couldn't figure out... He was very, let's just say, strict with her'.

Griffin's comments have reignited debate about Timberlake's treatment of Spears during their highly publicised relationship.

Fans React: 'He Seems Problematic'

Griffin's anecdote triggered strong reactions online. One Instagram follower commented, 'Justin was jealous of Britney,' while another wrote, 'As if Britney needed career tips or tips on how to be likeable from HIM of all people.' A third one added, 'He seems problematic'.

The incident has reignited public interest in Timberlake's past behaviour, especially in light of Spears' own revelations in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

Spears' Memoir: Abortion Pressure and Emotional Fallout

In her memoir, Spears detailed a painful chapter in her relationship with Timberlake, revealing that she became pregnant with his child but was pressured into having an abortion. 'I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated,' she wrote. 'But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young'.

Spears added, 'If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father.'

Public Image and Accountability

Beyond the abortion, Spears claimed Timberlake cheated on her multiple times and manipulated public perception after their breakup. 'I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,' she wrote. 'May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he'd cheated on me?'.

Spears said she felt silenced and shamed: 'I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realised the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day.'

A Legacy Re-examined

Timberlake, now 44, has not publicly responded to Griffin's comments or the renewed criticism stemming from Spears' memoir. The former NSYNC star has faced growing scrutiny over his past relationships and public image, with fans and commentators calling for accountability and reflection.

Kathy Griffin's recollection has reignited a cultural reckoning over Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, exposing how fame, youth, and power dynamics shaped their relationship.

As fans revisit the past through modern eyes, Timberlake's silence only deepens the intrigue—and the demand for accountability.