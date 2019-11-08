Kaia Gerber fueled rumours of her relationship with Pete Davidson on Wednesday, when she stepped out for a red carpet appearance wearing a statement necklace, which some claim is a sweet nod at the comedian.

The model graced the red carpet of the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel wearing a dainty rose gold necklace with a letter "P" pendant. She paired the piece of jewellery with another gold necklace for a layered look. Gerber accompanied her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, to the event.

According to People, the chain necklace is from Missoma London, which is a go-to brand for the 18-year old. She added a sweet and somewhat cryptic touch to the accessory when she decided to include the "P" pendant, which is said to be from another jeweller.

It is anyone's guess if the "P" stands for Pete or for Gerber's brother Presley, who also has a tattoo of his sister's name on his triceps. It is a coincidence though, that Gerber is wearing the accessory amid rumours of a relationship with the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

The pair has been spotted going out on dates recently. They were seen driving around together in Davidson's car, after they dined at Nobu in Malibu. Prior to that, they were both present to watch a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, albeit they were seated away from each other. Gerber was with her father Randy, while the 25-year-old comedian was with friends.

The two made it to the dating rumour mill after Davidson was spotted walking through a Soho neighborhood and was believed to have visited Gerber at her apartment. At that time though, he denied the dating speculations and said they were just friends.

However, they were later spotted getting cozy at popular N.Y.C. brunch spot, Sadelle's. A fan captured a picture of the pair sitting at a corner table, both with smiles on their faces.

Rumours that Gerber and Davidson are dating come after the latter's split from girlfriend Margaret Qualley, whom he dated for a few months. The comedian also previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to be married to singer Ariana Grande.