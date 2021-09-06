Friends are said to be shocked that Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook, and some even claimed it has something to do with her co-star Pete Davidson.

The divorce came after the "Big Bang Theory" star wrapped up filming for her new movie "Meet Cute" with the 27-year-old comedian. She even documented the moment with a photo shared on Instagram. The snap showed the "Saturday Night Live" alum with his head on her shoulder and she wrapped her arm around him in return.

"What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film," she captioned the photo she posted on Aug. 26.

Kaley Cuoco and Costar Pete Davidson Celebrate Wrapping Their Film #MeetCute 'What an Experience'https://t.co/IaaIqO1G2K — Kaley Cuoco Web (@KaleyCuocoWeb) August 30, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Gonna Marry Third Time Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/cjvmNjqtBm — IAMDC (@IAMDC95) September 4, 2021

Then on Sept. 3, she made her divorce from the 30-year-old equestrian official. Not only did she announce it online she also filed it with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the same day. In a joint statement, the exes said they realised their "current paths have taken them in opposite directions." Yet they say that they still have "a deep love and respect for one another."

Their split is said to be amicable as the statement continued, "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

They reportedly made the "decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another." They have since then asked for privacy as they refused to share any more details.

Regardless, the divorce had those close to the former couple surprised, calling the decision "pretty shocking" and "very sudden." One source told People that Cuoco "seemed very happy with Karl" at the start of the summer and that they were "affectionate and seemed great."

pete davidson and kaley cuoco start working together and then both of their relationships fall apart...? interesting. — Kate Shaw (@acutetroll20) September 3, 2021

Others claimed their romance may have fizzled because of Davidson. Cuoco has been sharing sweet moments of them together on the set online. It is said their on-screen romance has found its way into real life. Interestingly, the actor also recently split from "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor while filming "Meet Cute."