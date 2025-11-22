Kandi Burruss has confirmed that her 11-year marriage to Todd Tucker has ended, announcing in a new personal statement that she is moving forward with a divorce and entering what she described as a 'new chapter' in her life.

She said the decision came after 'deep thought and a lot of prayer', marking a major turning point for one of Bravo's most recognisable figures.

Marriage Timeline and Family Background

Burruss and Tucker first met on the set of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011 while Tucker was working behind the scenes as a line producer.

Their relationship quickly grew, leading to an engagement and wedding ceremony held in April 2014. Their marriage spanned more than a decade and included major moments both on and off television, making them one of the franchise's most well-known couples.

The pair share two young children, son Ace and daughter Blaze, and each also has older children from previous relationships.

In her official statement, Burruss emphasised the importance of maintaining a stable environment for their family during the separation. She said her focus was on 'being the best mother I can be' and ensuring that co-parenting continues with love and mutual respect.

Sources cited in the reporting described the separation as 'legitimately no drama', noting that the couple have handled the transition quietly and without conflict.

This aligns with Burruss's appeal for privacy, with the star asking fans and the public for 'grace and understanding' as she navigates the next stage of her life.

Burruss Frames Divorce as a 'New Chapter'

In her message to People, Burruss highlighted a shift towards prioritising her personal wellbeing and creative pursuits. She said: 'I am stepping into a new chapter, pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth.'

The statement reflects the broader direction of Burruss's career in recent years, which has seen her take on more roles outside reality television.

Her announcement comes shortly after she received the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon 2025, where she was honoured for her long-running contributions to the network.

She also confirmed earlier this year that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 14 seasons, citing the need to move forward with new projects as the programme's renewal timeline continued to shift.

Career Shifts and Upcoming Projects

Burruss is preparing for a major return to the stage with her upcoming role in the Broadway musical & Juliet, scheduled to begin performances on 11 December 2025.

The production will run until early March, marking a significant step in her evolving career. Beyond acting, Burruss remains active as a songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, with business ventures ranging from restaurants and beauty to theatre production.

Her legacy in music continues to be widely recognised, particularly through hit singles like No Scrubs and Bills, Bills, Bills, which she co-wrote and which remain influential in popular culture.

As the news of her divorce trends across the United States, Burruss appears focused on balancing her family responsibilities with a packed creative schedule and her stated commitment to personal growth.