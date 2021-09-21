Kanye West not only confessed to cheating on Kim Kardashian during a tour in 2016 but also "bragged" about hooking up with Christina Milian.

The rapper previously confessed to having sex with groupies during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. A source from the tour claimed that he also admitted to having a brief sexual encounter with the "Diamonds" singer. He reportedly just blurted it out "during a conversation which was only witnessed by members of his team."

"He was opening up about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian," the insider told The Sun and remembered how West "was boastful and saying how good the sex was, albeit very brief after a night out at a club."

The source said that the rapper did not go into detail and did not share when and where it happened. But he also "mentioned Nick Cannon and bro code, as if he didn't really want him to know." Milian and the "Wild 'N Out" host dated for about two years before they split in 2005.

"It seemed it was all in the past, but he just wanted to spill his secrets, he was getting really manic. His team were laughing and didn't really know what to say, in a way it wasn't too surprising, just Kanye being Kanye," the insider continued, adding uncertainty about how Milian would feel once she finds out that "he was going around talking about bedding her, but at least he was complimentary."

It is not clear if Kardashian also knows that her husband had hooked up with the actress, but he and the 44-year old were reportedly "close for years and worked together." They had been pictured together in the early 2000s and she even collaborated with him on her track "Diamonds" in 2008. She also scored an opening number on West's "Truth" tour with Usher in 2004.

Interestingly, he rapped about his "dream girl" in one of the songs in his "Donda" album. He sang, "You love my diamonds, don't you?...You my dream girl. From the posters that I thought I'd never get a close to." West also confessed to cheating on Kardashian in the "Hurricane" track" in which he sings about a "new chick" and "still playin' after two kids."