Kim Kardashian is said to be aware of Kanye West's infidelity because it happened when she was at a low point with her self-esteem.

A source claimed that the reality TV star blamed herself when the rapper cheated on her allegedly "with an A-list singer." It happened after she gave birth to Saint and she was unhappy with how her body looked. She thought that the "Donda" hitmaker did not find her attractive then.

"Kim wasn't feeling herself - the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the early morning exercise routines and juice diets - and Kanye was out late a lot," the insider told The Sun.

Read more Reason behind Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce revealed

The affair reportedly put a lot of stress on Kardashian and it was especially "tough on Kim because she'd just given birth. She "was struggling and thought it was all because of how she looked." The source claimed that it "put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable."

"It's really sad. She blamed herself and vowed to 'bounce back' hotter than ever," the insider shared and claimed that West cheated on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star while he was busy working in his recording studio. It reportedly happened while he was "mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio."

why kim and kanye look like characters you haven’t unlocked yet #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/nuxDziTHNM — frankie !! (@asp1xiation) September 14, 2021

The source's claims came after West rapped about his infidelity on his new album "Donda" in a track called "Hurricane," in which he sang, "Here I go with a new chick... Still playing after two kids." Those who work close to him also knew of this because he confessed during his Saint Pablo tour. He was very detailed about how he cheated behind Kardashian's back and even shared he slept with "groupies."

Kardashian ultimately filed for divorce in February. Rumours have it though that the divorce may not push through as she and West are trying to work things out in their relationship for the sake of their four children. They even appeared together at the recent Met Gala literally decked in all black from head to toe.