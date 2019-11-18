Kanye West has once again proclaimed himself as the "greatest artist" God has ever created.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper, who has been leading a weekly musical Christian Sunday Service for a year now, stopped by famous pastor Joel Osteen's service at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Kanye West gave a spiritual speech on the occasion, about God and mostly about himself.

"Now, the greatest artist that God has ever exist- uh, created is now working for him," the 42-year-old said. "I know that God has been calling me for a long time and the Devil has been distracting me for a long time. And when I was at my lowest point, God was there with me, and sending me visions and inspiring me,"he continued.

What a monumental moment with our pastor, @JoelOsteen, and @KanyeWest!



We are getting ready for tonight and expecting big things! Who are you watching Sunday Service with tonight?#SundayServiceAtLakewood#LakewoodChurch pic.twitter.com/wEq6gRvc5s — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) November 17, 2019

West had earlier also declared himself the "greatest human artist of all time" with absolute confidence. In an interview with "Beats 1" presenter Zane Lowe in October, he had said: "I'm unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It's just not even a question anymore."

The rapper released his religious album "Jesus Is King" last month and revealed he had asked those working on the album to keep "fast" and avoid "premarital sex" as long as they are committed to the project. Portions of the gospel-inspired record were played during Osteen's service as well, reports E! News.

"There were times when I was asking people to fast during the album. This is gonna be radical what I'm about to say. There were times when I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album," he had told Lowe.

West who committed to Christianity when he was hospitalised due to exhaustion, now calls himself "son of God" who is no longer a "slave". The "Gold Digger" rapper said, "I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and that I'm no longer a slave. I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free."

West has lately given himself credit to a lot of achievements and referred to himself as "the Michael Jordan of music," the "Steve (Jobs) of Internet, downtown, fashion, culture," the "single highest paid person in footwear," and "the No. 1 rock star on the planet." The rapper even said he might legally change his name to "Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West" for a year, to answer the people who call it "crass" to call oneself a billionaire.