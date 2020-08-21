Kanye West has done it again! The American rapper, who has been embroiled in a number of controversies since he announced his presidential bid last month, has sparked a fresh one by using Kirsten Dunst's picture on his "2020 Vision" board without her permission.

After Kanye West, who is running as an independent candidate in the upcoming polls, shared his "2020 Vision" poster on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Kirsten Dunst came forward to reveal that her picture has been used without taking her consent. A confused Dunst commented on Kanye's post: "What's the message here, and why am I a part of it?" adding a woman shrugging emoji.

Kanye, whose vision poster had pictures of three other people as well as the words "Kanye 2020 vision," has not yet responded to the actress's accusation.

Nonetheless, several Twitter users have come out in the support of the Spiderman's leading actress. "Kanye needs to go away... I'm sorry he used your pic without permission," one wrote, while another commented: "Wow. Without your permission? That's pretty bold."

Meanwhile, some users were reminded of the infamous feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift where the "Jesus Is King" rapper was accused of using an offensive word for Swift in his 2016 song "Famous" without her consent. The controversial lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that (expletive) famous" was also accompanied by a video of naked dummies of Taylor, Kim, and other women in a bed with Kanye.

"But weren't you (Kirsten) on the call that was secretly recorded by his wife when you gave him permission?? No?" a Twitter user wrote, referring to a recording of a purported phone conversation between Kanye and Taylor that went viral on social media earlier this year.

In the alleged phone call, West was heard seeking Taylor's permission to name her in his song, while omitting the expletive, asking her what she thinks of him using the words "I made her famous." The "Lover" hitmaker, who had previously claimed that she never heard the lyric," was telling Kanye in the call that she is glad the lyrics are "not mean" saying: "I thought it was gonna be like that stupid dumb (expletive), like, but it's not."

The lyric was in reference to an old feud between Kanye and Taylor, when the rapper had interrupted the Grammy-winner's acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009 to say that the award for 'best female video' should have gone to Beyonce.

After the alleged phone call went viral this year, Taylor took to her Instagram account to reiterate that she was "telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)."