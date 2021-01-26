Kourtney Kardashian has been dating Travis Barker for only two months, but her family and friends have already given him their stamp of approval.

According to a report in People magazine, the Kardashian family "really likes" Kourtney's new boyfriend. A source told the outlet that the new couple has spent time with each other's families since they started dating late last year.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source said.

Read more Scott Disick confirms Kourtney 'can't cook, can't clean' in hilarious Instagram exchange

The insider further revealed that Kourtney and Travis Barker's kids also get along well. The socialite shares three children, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is father to stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The news of their relationship comes months after speculations that Kourtney is rekindling her romance with Disick, with whom she separated in July 2015 after being together for nine years. Barker split from Moakler in 2008 after being married for four years and was briefly linked with actress Rita Ora in 2015. He was also in a short-lived marriage with Melissa Kennedy, lasting only nine months after he filed for divorce in August 2002.

A second source tells the outlet that the Blink 182 drummer is a "great guy" and "very nice to be around." The insider said: "Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney. He has been pursuing her for a while."

However, the pair has reportedly been "taking it slow" and "it's not serious" as of now. The source said: "They are having fun. Kourtney's family likes Travis. He is a safe guy for Kourtney to date."

Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, and are also neighbours in Calabasas, California. Barker even made brief cameos on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The duo recently had a short romantic getaway in Palm Springs, California, pictures of which they shared on their Instagram accounts. They have yet to share pictures of each other on their social media handles.