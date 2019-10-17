The Kardashian clan is rooting for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to reconcile because they are a good match and they are such good parents to their daughter Stormi.

A source claimed that the beauty mogul's family will be really disappointed if the exes do not find a way to get back together for the sake of Stormi. The insider added that the Kardashians may not find the "Highest in the Room" rapper as perfect but they see him as a "great partner and dad."

"Everyone would be upset if Kylie can't figure things out with Travis," a source told People.

The insider added that the exes have agreed to part ways amicably and that this is a good sign since it brings hope for reconciliation. Right now the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the 28-year-old "Look Mom, I Can Fly" star are co-parenting Stormi. They have been spending time as a family and nothing romantic is going on between them.

"Kylie and Travis are spending time together because of Stormi. And they seem okay. They aren't arguing or having any disagreements," the source said, adding that Jenner and Scott are "a great team, and it's a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out," the source explained.

The insider's claims come following reports that there may still be room for reconciliation for the exes. They have only taken a break in their relationship to sort out their trust issues and that they have not ruled out the idea of getting back together again.

Scott may have given fans a bit of hope in his latest Instagram story, in which he shared a video of the 20-month-old Stormi dancing around to one of his songs. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out Jenner's voice in the background asking the toddler, "Is that daddy Stormi?"

The rapper is yet to respond to reports of his split with the 22-year-old reality TV star. The "Life of Kylie" star has since confirmed the breakup on Twitter where she even called Scott her friend. In her tweet, Jenner likewise said that their focus now is on Stormi, and in keeping her friendship with Scott.