Kash Patel's leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has triggered fierce right-wing fury after the Brown University mass shooting investigation yielded a controversial release of a person of interest initially touted by the FBI director.

In the wake of a deadly shooting at Ivy League Brown University, Patel's public handling of the investigation has sparked criticism from some conservative commentators and activists, even as law enforcement warns the gunman remains at large and the broader probe continues.

FBI's Public Statements: Early Leads and Swift Backtracks

On Dec. 13, 2025, a gunman opened fire inside the Barus and Holley engineering building at Brown University during final examinations, killing two students and injuring nine others.

In the early hours of Dec. 14, federal agents and local police detained a man in his mid-20s from Wisconsin as a person of interest in the shootings. Authorities located him at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, after using cellular geolocation and other investigative techniques.

FBI Director Patel posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), outlining the Bureau's role through FBI Boston and collaborations with the U.S. Marshals Service and Coventry PD in detaining this individual. Patel framed the operation as a demonstration of inter-agency teamwork.

However, within hours, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced there was insufficient evidence to hold the man, who was subsequently released and is no longer considered connected to the shooting. Neronha stated that 'evidence now points in a different direction', emphasising that the real perpetrator had not been apprehended.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, at a press briefing, reinforced the ongoing nature of the investigation and the release of the individual. Smiley's comments reflected local concerns about community safety and the fluid state of the probe.

For victims and families still grappling with the tragedy, and for students sheltering under desks on that afternoon, this reversal has stressed the complexity of the investigation and the emotional toll on the campus community.

Conservative Backlash

While initial reporting on the incident was cautious, right-wing commentators seized on the release of the person of interest to criticise Patel's leadership.

Some voices on social media and conservative media outlets have blamed Patel for what they see as premature public messaging that amplified confusion and left the real suspect at large. One segment even claimed the CIA emergence was mishandled to the extent of misidentifying a suspected target, an allegation amplified in online threads, though such claims remain unverified.

The recent controversy echoes earlier criticisms of Patel's public conduct, notably during the Charlie Kirk investigation in September 2025. On that occasion, Patel posted on X that a suspect in the high-profile shooting was 'now in custody,' only to clarify later that the person was a subject of the investigation and was released after questioning.

Conservative pundits and some political influencers have openly expressed dissatisfaction with Patel's performance, describing his messaging as inconsistent and premature. This has been discussed alongside broader debates over his tenure following earlier partisan tensions inside the Bureau.

Institutional Concerns and External Scrutiny

Patel's tenure has also been marked by internal critiques of his leadership style and the Bureau's operations. A confidential FBI assessment leaked to the press portrayed the FBI as struggling under his direction, citing morale issues and a culture of fear among staff.

These internal tensions are connected to a lawsuit filed by former senior FBI agents alleging wrongful termination and political retribution, suggesting a fraught internal environment in which investigative capacity may be compromised.

In Senate Judiciary Committee testimony last September, Patel defended his transparency and work on the Kirk case but also acknowledged challenges in communicating the Bureau's progress publicly. He asserted that outreach was intended to involve the public without breaching investigative integrity.

In a landscape where messaging and precise investigative actions are under intense scrutiny from across the political spectrum, Patel's handling of the Brown University case may well shape perceptions of the FBI's role in high-profile investigations for months to come.