FBI Director Kash Patel is facing growing calls to resign following reports that he dismissed a veteran official who exposed his use of a government aircraft for personal travel.

Patel Under Pressure After Jet Allegations

The controversy erupted after Bloomberg Law revealed that Patel took a Department of Justice-registered jet from Virginia to Pennsylvania on 25 October to attend a wrestling event where his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, performed the national anthem. The aircraft then reportedly flew to Nashville, where Wilkins lives.

Patel's public posts on X, showing him attending the event, appeared to confirm his presence. The revelation has prompted questions about whether the flight constituted a misuse of taxpayer resources.

Whistleblower's Firing Sparks Backlash

According to reports, Steven Palmer, a 27-year FBI veteran and head of the bureau's Critical Incident Response Group, was dismissed shortly after the jet story broke. His division oversees the FBI's fleet of aircraft.

Sources cited by Bloomberg Law said Palmer had raised internal concerns about the director's travel before being removed from his post. He is now the third person to leave that position since Patel became FBI director earlier this year.

Critics say the dismissal appears retaliatory and have called for an investigation into whether Palmer's firing violated whistleblower protection laws. Several current bureau officials told media outlets the decision had unsettled staff and further strained morale within the agency.

"Dear FBI Employees:



I'm sorry the government ISN'T funded, so you won't be getting a paycheck.



Luckily, that doesn't stop Real American Freestyle WRESTLING!



So I flew the FBI jet to State College PA, hung out with my chick, and then flew to Nashville where she lives." -Ka$h pic.twitter.com/tuOmWwO4Wk — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) October 26, 2025

Time to bust @KyleSeraphin’s dumbass “Kash Patel’s Plane” narrative as facts matter.



FBI Directors are “required use travelers” under federal regulations - meaning they are mandated by Congress to travel on a government plane even on personal travel.https://t.co/kVAnMMKDF0



On… https://t.co/XPVWRzsgIM — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) November 1, 2025

Patel Defends Himself and His Partner

Amid growing public pressure, Patel released a statement on Friday rejecting the allegations as false and politically motivated.

'I am proud of the work of this FBI. We're taking violent criminals off the streets in record numbers, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, hunting down terrorists — and so much more,' Patel said.

'Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumours or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news. I've always said — criticise me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace.'

Patel also came to the defence of his girlfriend, describing the criticism directed at her as 'cowardly'.

'The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. Attacking her isn't just wrong — it's cowardly and jeopardises our safety,' he said.

The director vowed that neither he nor the bureau would be distracted from their mission, saying, 'I and this FBI will stay laser-focused on our mission and continue the reform we promised — rebuilding this Bureau from the ground up.'

Internet Calls for Patel's Resignation

Despite Patel's defiant tone, calls for his removal have intensified online. On X (formerly Twitter), users from across the political spectrum demanded he step down, accusing him of hypocrisy, betrayal, and moral failure.

One viral post read: 'No one, and I mean no one, gives one single thing about anything you say. You are the disgrace. You've covered up the Epstein files, cooperated with the cover-up of Charlie Kirk's assassination, and demonised people who do the real investigating. If you have any decency left, you'd resign and fade away.'

Others echoed similar sentiments, labelling Patel a 'liar' and a 'traitor' who had 'betrayed the American people'. Some users also condemned him for firing Palmer, calling it 'an act of vengeance' that proved the bureau was 'rotting from the top'.

Your girlfriend went on the news to do “commentary” on terrorist sleeper cells—so discussing that commentary is absolutely fair game. She chose to speak on terrorism, a field she has zero expertise in. And no, she didn’t serve like the rest of us who spent our 20s and 30s in… — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) November 2, 2025

No one, and I mean no one gives one single shit about anything you say. YOU are the disgrace. You have covered up the Epstein files, cooperated and headed up the cover up of the assassination of Charlie Kirk who you claimed to be your friend. You have demonized people who are… — Coop (@Coopnopoop) November 2, 2025

Debate Over Rules and Accountability

While Patel has dismissed the controversy as politically charged, experts say the issue highlights broader questions about transparency and ethics in government travel.

Under US federal regulations, FBI directors are classified as 'required-use travellers', meaning they must travel on government aircraft even for personal trips, provided they reimburse the costs in advance. Supporters of Patel argue he followed those rules.

Lawmakers and watchdog groups are now calling for an independent inquiry into both the firing of the whistleblower and the use of government assets for non-official purposes.