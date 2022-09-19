Kate Middleton is accused of freezing out Meghan Markle during their walkabout at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10. A body language expert pointed out how she treated her sister-in-law like she was not physically there.

The Princess of Wales allegedly gave the Duchess of Sussex the cold shoulder even though the mum-of-two attempted to reach out. Katia Loisal claimed that the working royal shot icy glares at the duchess to "freeze" her out.

She told Australia's Seven News that, unlike Prince William who made an effort to "include and connect with" her and Prince Harry, the mum-of-three seemed "reluctant to interact." She pointed to the Princess of Wales' lack of eye contact and acknowledgment of the Duchess of Sussex.

She explained, "On numerous occasions, Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn't reciprocated. Rather, Kate appeared to look through her, suggesting underlying tension between the pair."

Loisal said that the former "Suits" star was "quite unlike the confident Meghan we know" because she appeared "ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced."

As for Kate Middleton, the body language expert noticed that her posture was tense. She allegedly stared down at her sister-in-law when it was time for them to say goodbye to the crowd.

What’s interesting to me is Prince William tried to interact with Prince Harry & even Princess Meghan. Zero interaction between Meghan & Kate here & on the walkabout though.



Maybe it’s Kate that was always the main problem. Mean girl? #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/AvSLNSMtPQ — Glow (@SussexRoyalGlow) September 10, 2022

"Meghan appeared clearly taken aback and uncertain, stepping sideways, orientating her body away from Kate, shifting her weight from foot, her head slightly stooped. Her gestures uncertain and hesitant with the use of manipulators or self-adaptors further suggesting discomfort and uncertainty," she explained.

Loisal added, "Meghan's hand lifted hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped mid-air, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze lowered, before looking up and giving a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier, which is what we see in this photo."

Thankfully, Prince Harry was there to support Meghan Markle whose "nonverbal communication suggests that she may have felt out of place." The Duke of Sussex was there "gently standing behind her, touching her arms and leading her in a protective and reassuring show of support."