Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall in isolation with their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As per the latest report, the duchess chose to spend time doing some good work.

The coronavirus pandemic certainly took a toll on the celebration, keeping them away from the rest of the family. Nevertheless, the Duchess of Cambridge spread some cheer with some philanthropic work towards her beloved cause, motherhood. Citing Court Circular, Hello reveals that Kate Middleton participated in a roundtable conference via video link with some charities and organisations committed to support and assist pregnant women and new mothers.

The details about the discussion are not available yet, however, we know that Kate has been passionate about the cause in previous years. Over the years of public service, the royal has dedicated several efforts working towards causes that involve the development and empowerment of mothers and their children.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate did take time to thank their followers for "lovely messages" and wishes and mark their ninth wedding anniversary with a gorgeous photo of the couple from their wedding day, April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

"Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!," Kensington Palace wrote on their official Instagram account.

In addition, the couple is believed to have spent time connecting with their family through video calls as they remain distant from them due to lockdown. Meanwhile, they gave a glimpse into their lives during lockdown in an interview with BBC, last week.

"It's been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I'm always surprised," Kate told in an interview with BBC. "And although you don't want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways."

While the Cambridge family is living in their Norfolk home as per stay-at-home advisory by the UK government, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are residing in Windsor Castle and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are living in their Scottish highland Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate.