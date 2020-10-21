Kate Middleton and Prince William took a walk around the streets of London to admire some artwork on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a few sites in Waterloo, London to view some of the "Hold Still" portraits on display and then went on to film for "Pride of Britain." The duchess donned some impressive outfits during the engagements.

In May, the Duchess of Cambridge launched a photography project "Hold Still" in collaboration with National Portrait Gallery. She encouraged people of the UK to submit photographs capturing life and spirit during the time of lockdown. The response to the initiative was massive with 31,000 submissions. From these, a panel of judges that included Kate Middleton selected 100 portraits which became a part of the special digital exhibition by NPG.

As a part of the "Hold Still" project, these portraits are now being displayed at 112 sites, across 80 towns and cities in the UK. Celebrating the success of the photo project, the couple first visited Waterloo in south London where they met Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, a volunteer at a community Food Hub in Hackney, according to People. He happens to be a subject of one of the portraits being displayed, titled "Sami" by Grey Hutton.

For the second visit, they visited St. Bartholomew's Hospital to speak to frontline workers. Among the frontline workers they met, there was Joyce Duah, a specialist oncology pharmacist, who clicked one of the final 100 pictures titled "All In This Together." The picture included Duah's two colleagues Amelia Chowdhury and Dipal Samuel, who met with the royals.

"We've all been struck by some of the incredible images we've seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country," Kate said in a statement. "Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable."

Highlights from their visit were posted on Duke and Duchess' official Kensington Palace Instagram account. The mother-of-three can be seen wearing a crimson Alexander McQueen coat for her visits which she paired with Grace Han's "Love Letter" handbag. As reported by Daily Mail, the duchess made a quick wardrobe change for her next engagement with Kate Garraway.

As per the report, after her visits, she joined William and "Good Morning Britain" host Kate Garraway to film "Pride of Britain" awards. For this, the mother-of-three donned a blue suit matching her husband's. She paired her Smythe attire with a blue shirt and accessorised it with 'Alia' hoops by Spells of Love. The duchess completed her look with minimal makeup and her bouncy blowout.