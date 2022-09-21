The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 has reportedly reunited the royal family, especially Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. It is said that they have put their alleged rift behind them out of respect for Her Majesty, King Charles III, and their respective husbands.

Sources told Heatworld that the sisters-in-law have been "cordial towards each other" after not having spoken to each other for a long time. They "broke the ice" after a "polite exchange" before they stepped out for their walkabout at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10.

The Princess of Wales has reportedly "been warm and friendly towards" the Duchess of Sussex. She even "invited her to meet for tea and made herself available for any practical support while Meghan was away from her kids. Kate is determined to honour the Queen's wishes for forgiveness and peace."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Kate Middleton and Prince William in thanking mourners and looking at the floral tributes during the walkabout. Their appearance cheered the crowd who have been wanting to see the "Fab Four" reunited.

But insiders claimed that the reunion "is still somewhat awkward" for the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales "due to their history of conflict, but the main thing is that they're both pulling together." They both reportedly share a "desire to be positive, as opposed to dwelling on negative things from the past."

"At some stage, they know they want to have proper talks about what has gone on between them – to ask each other some hard questions about what they've each supposedly said or done behind the other's back. Only then can they move on," a source told the publication adding, "But now is not the time, and this is a sentiment that's shared by William and Harry. Both Harry and Meghan are extremely grateful that they were invited to pay their respects by William that day. From their perspective, it's most certainly a positive step in the right direction."

The insider claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, think "it's a time of harmony and peace." This would have been what Queen Elizabeth II wanted to happen when she was still alive.