Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly agreed to have a packed schedule for their royal tour of the U.S. A. this year because they want to avoid a meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Expectations are high for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to reunite with the Sussexes in California. They could meet privately and possibly sort things out amid their alleged rift.

However, a reunion in the US is unlikely to happen according to royal commentator Neil Sean. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said that this "would not be possible."

"When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place. You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible," he said.

Sean added that Prince William and Kate Middleton may not have time to spare for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He continued, "They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits. Very nice and regally put."

He claimed that the Duke of Cambridge refuses to meet up with his brother because he still has not forgiven him for the shame he caused the royal family. The royal expert said, "This all centers upon the fact that William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah."

Details about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour of the U.S.A. remain scant. But the 40-year-old made it known last year on stage at London's Alexandra Palace that he is taking his prestigious Earthshot Prize to the United States of America in 2022.

As for meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while in the country, royal author Duncan Larcombe claimed it is unlikely the public will see the Fab Four reunite. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer represent the monarchy. He said the worst thing that Prince William could do is meet up with his brother since it would only stir controversy.