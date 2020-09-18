The Duchess of Cambridge took time out to speak to an old associate and an accomplished Olympian Ben Ainslie. Kate Middleton spoke to one of the most successful sailors in Olympic history on Wednesday.

The Times published The Court Circular of Sept. 16 featuring the details of all the activities conducted by the royal family. The details revealed that "Her Royal Highness, Patron, the 1851 Trust, this afternoon held a meeting with Sir Benedict Ainslie (Captain, Team GB for America's Cup) via telephone."

1851 Trust is an educational charity that is committed to teach and inspire the new generation through sailing and the marine industry. Kate Middleton has been a royal patron to the charity since 2014. Ainslie, who is a five-time winner of medals in the Olympic Games, is the patron of the organisation.

Ainslie is one of the three athletes to have won medals in five different Olympic Games for sailing. Apart from that, he is the winner of the Laser Radial World Championships (1993), IYRY Youth Sailing World Championships (1995), Laser World Championships (1998 and 1999), Finn World Championships (2002, 2004, 2005, 2008, and 2012), and ISAF Sailing World Championships (2003 and 2010). The British sailor who was decorated with a knighthood for his services in sailing is set to lead the 36th America's Cup in Auckland, New Zealand in March 2021.

Hello notes that Kate and Ainslie's association goes back to 2012 when the pair met for the first time at the London 2012 Olympics. During the games, he won his fourth gold medal. The duo reportedly teamed up again in 2014 for the launch of the UK's America's Cup bid. In the year, 2015 and 2016, the duke and the duchess supported Ainslie during America's Cup. Kate had also taken training session or two in Portsmouth alongside the sailor.

As for Prince William, the circular also mentions that he held separate meetings with Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Environmental Activist and Indigenous Peoples Leader, and Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and Chief Executive of PepsiCo via video links.

Earlier this week, the duke and the duchess also headed out for joint engagement in central London. They visited London's favourite Beigel Bake Brick Lane bakery where they baked bagels.