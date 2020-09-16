Kate Middleton and Prince William returned to royal duties this week following a summer break. For their first royal engagement, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge visited London's few popular spots.

The royal mother, who is also a fashion icon for many apart from being a philanthropist, created a style statement yet again. She recycled one of her chicest attires for the engagement.

According to Hello, Kate chose a red floral midi by Beulah London which is worth £550. The dress with bold patterns features cap sleeves and white collar. She paired it with Missoma earrings and tan Ralph Lauren heels. To complete her look and comply with the pandemic protocols she wore a floral face mask.

The royal first wore this dress during a video for Mental Health Minute that was broadcast across the BBC stations in May.

Daily Mail notes that the couple visited London's famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery and made some savouries. During their visit they learned about how small scale businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and how are they coping with it.

View this post on Instagram

A visit to one of London's most iconic bagel shops to see behind the scenes! @beigel_bake was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic but is back to 24hrs and continuing to support their local community ðŸ¥¯

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

Before visiting the bakery, the couple also visited the London Bridge and London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel where they met Muslim volunteers and celebrated the traditions of London's East End. They made Jewish bagels alongside the bakery's staff.

Kate reportedly handled 7 1/4 lb piles of dough and kneaded them into balls to make 30 4oz bagels. She even joked about her skills and said: "'Just wait until you see the aftermath! I had beginner's luck, they are getting worse!' '

View this post on Instagram

Thanking communities, individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to help others: Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited London Bridge and Whitechapel to hear about some of the challenges faced over the past six months. Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, London Bridge Job Centre has continued to provide face to face support to vulnerable customers. There, The Duke and Duchess spoke to customers, staff and employers on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic. At the London Muslim Centre @eastlondonmosque, volunteers have supported members of the community by helping to cook and deliver warm meals and medication to the most vulnerable - and gone above and beyond by providing befriending calls to the isolated, vulnerable and elderly and critical counselling, including supporting women affected by domestic violence. During a visit to East Londonâ€™s famous @beigel_bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how this affected employees, as well as the ways in which the shop have helped their community through food donation and delivery.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

Beigel Bake bakery has been in business since 1974 and is popular for making 3,000 bagels a day on an average. However, the pandemic has taken a hard hit on the store that used to be in business for 24 hours. Due to the ongoing COVID-19, they had to reduce their working hours and put many of their staff members on furlough.

"We have seen big changes, unfortunately. We had to reduce our hours. We initially remained open 24 hours but people weren't coming to the shop. We had to furlough our staff. Fortunately, we were later able to slowly expand our hours again and are now open 24 hours again. It's steady, we are serving. But it's not like it was before. It's definitely quieter," said Elias Cohen, the son of the founder of the bakery.

kate middleton
Kate Middleton wears a Jenny Packham gown at the Baftas Getty

Meanwhile, the couple's visit certainly cheered up the staff. As for the royals, they were excited to see a variety of food items available in the shop.