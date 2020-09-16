Kate Middleton and Prince William returned to royal duties this week following a summer break. For their first royal engagement, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge visited London's few popular spots.

The royal mother, who is also a fashion icon for many apart from being a philanthropist, created a style statement yet again. She recycled one of her chicest attires for the engagement.

According to Hello, Kate chose a red floral midi by Beulah London which is worth £550. The dress with bold patterns features cap sleeves and white collar. She paired it with Missoma earrings and tan Ralph Lauren heels. To complete her look and comply with the pandemic protocols she wore a floral face mask.

The royal first wore this dress during a video for Mental Health Minute that was broadcast across the BBC stations in May.

Daily Mail notes that the couple visited London's famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery and made some savouries. During their visit they learned about how small scale businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and how are they coping with it.

Before visiting the bakery, the couple also visited the London Bridge and London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel where they met Muslim volunteers and celebrated the traditions of London's East End. They made Jewish bagels alongside the bakery's staff.

Kate reportedly handled 7 1/4 lb piles of dough and kneaded them into balls to make 30 4oz bagels. She even joked about her skills and said: "'Just wait until you see the aftermath! I had beginner's luck, they are getting worse!' '

Beigel Bake bakery has been in business since 1974 and is popular for making 3,000 bagels a day on an average. However, the pandemic has taken a hard hit on the store that used to be in business for 24 hours. Due to the ongoing COVID-19, they had to reduce their working hours and put many of their staff members on furlough.

"We have seen big changes, unfortunately. We had to reduce our hours. We initially remained open 24 hours but people weren't coming to the shop. We had to furlough our staff. Fortunately, we were later able to slowly expand our hours again and are now open 24 hours again. It's steady, we are serving. But it's not like it was before. It's definitely quieter," said Elias Cohen, the son of the founder of the bakery.

Meanwhile, the couple's visit certainly cheered up the staff. As for the royals, they were excited to see a variety of food items available in the shop.