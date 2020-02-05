Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out together for a royal engagement at South Wales resort of Mumbles and Port Talbot on Tuesday. And between the social appearances, the royal couple took time out for a quick ice cream date.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge took a quick tour of South Wales to visit local organisations and businesses. They made a few stops such as lifeboat station, a school, and an ice cream parlour while visiting the beachside towns of Port Talbot and the Mumbles.

According to Vanity Fair, the royal couple first dropped by The Mumbles Lifeboat station, which also happens to be one of the busiest Wales' stations. The lifeboat station has been saving lives for over 19 years and has received 33 awards for gallantry. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has been the life patron of the station. During their visit, the royal couple interacted with elementary school children and talked about mental health issues.

Kate looked gorgeous in a red Zara dress and paired it with a navy coat by Hobbs. To complete her idyllic beach day look, she teamed her attire with a red and white scarf by Beulah London and sported a simple yet elegant half-updo hairstyle. Her ensemble looked chic with a red leather clutch that she carried around.

In between their royal engagements, the couple stopped by an ice cream parlour for an ice cream date. At Joe's Ice Cream in Mumbles, the Duke met the managing director and asked him for options in chocolate flavour. According to E! News, he was given two options, vanilla ice cream with chocolate sprinkles and chocolate ice cream with a wafer in a cup. As for Kate, she suggested trying the parlour's signature ice cream, which was vanilla ice cream with a wafer in a dish.

The ice cream left the royal duo so impressed that they asked for the secret ingredients. However, the manager refused to tell. As they enjoyed their date at the parlour, the Cambridges took time to talk to the local families.

Speaking to one of the kids', who was reading Julia Donaldson's "Room On The Broom," the prince revealed that he reads the same book to his three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—all the time.

Also, at the parlour, Kate bumped into two of her teachers from St. Andrews prep school, Denise Evans-Alford, and Kevin Alford. Aldrods taught Kate and her sister Pippa netball, and French and German, respectively.

Apart from talking about William's signature causes -- mental health issues, they also discussed Kate's recently launched initiative "5 Big Questions" survey. Later in the day, the royal parents visited Tata Steelworks at Port Talbot. It is UK's largest steel mill that employs 4000 people in the mill. Following this, they ended their day with a visit to the Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities centre that attempts to incorporate the importance of overall fitness through boxing in young children.