Kate Middleton is keeping her emotions in check amid the criticism she received from Prince Harry in his memoir "Spare."

Photos from Page Six showed the Princess of Wales appearing stoic when she was photographed driving her car to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Jan. 11, just a day after the Duke of Sussex released his book. The sighting also comes two days after she celebrated her 41st birthday on Jan. 9.

Prince Harry did not spare his sister-in-law from some of the revelations about the royal family in "Spare." In it, he suggested that Kate Middleton was being difficult when she disagreed with Meghan Markle over the bridesmaids' dresses and that she did not like how his wife was planning their wedding.

The 38-year-old added that the mum-of-three and Prince William had not made any effort to correct erroneous reports stating that the Duchess of Sussex made the princess cry over the bridesmaids' dress row. He also revealed that his brother and sister-in-law urged him to wear the controversial Nazi soldier uniform to a fancy dress party and that they "howled" with laughter when they saw him wearing it. The costume has since caused upset and outrage globally.

Prince Harry likewise wrote that Kate Middleton demanded an apology from Meghan Markle when the latter talked about her hormones in relation to her forgetting about something insignificant. The Duchess of Sussex had said that she had "baby brain" because she recently gave birth to Prince Louis. He also recalled seeing the Princess of Wales "wince" after his wife borrowed her lip gloss and applied it on her lips.

But in other portions of the book, Prince Harry also talked about his fondness for the future queen and happiness that she is part of the royal family. He shared his first impression of her as being "carefree, sweet, kind." He wrote that he liked seeing her laugh and making her laugh.

Yet despite all these revelations in "Spare," the royals have maintained a dignified silence. A royal author claimed that Kate Middleton is "hurt" and feels "outrage" after Prince Harry threw his family under the bus in his memoir.