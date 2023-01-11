The tailor at the centre of the infamous disagreement between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress is not surprised that it led to tears.

Luxury suit and dressmaker Ajay Mirpuri broke his silence four years after the wedding in May 2018 to share his dismay that the row between the two royals overshadowed the final look of the bridesmaids at the ceremony. He recalled working round the clock with his staff four days before the wedding and said that "if anything happened in the background" it did not happen in front of him.

He confirmed that there were changes made to the dresses because of ill fittings. The tailor also acknowledged that wedding preparations can be nerve-wracking and told the Daily Mail, "Yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches."

Mirpuri added, "I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting – it's nerve-wracking. I feel for them all because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that's what they were."

As to the dresses, he said that "all six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed" after he saw that "they weren't going to fit." He said he and his team worked "tooth and nail for four days" and for three days in a row, they worked until 4 in the morning to do the alterations.

"We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids' dresses and how they looked? The answer is no," he said.

But Mirpuri shared his shame that the row between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton was "what's spoken about the most" instead of the fact that the bridesmaids "looked fabulous."

Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview in March 2021 said that she cried after a disagreement with Kate Middleton about Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Prince Harry shared more details about the incident in his memoir "Spare."