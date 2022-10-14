Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could potentially have a reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the U.S.A. in December.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to be in Boston on Dec. 2 for the Earthshot Prize awards. The 40-year-old has previously announced that he and his wife will be heading overseas for the ceremony.

In a video address at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in September, he said, "Both Catherine and I are so excited to be coming to Boston in December, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon."

The visit to Boston in December will mark the first time that Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit the U.S.A. after eight years since their visit to New York in 2014.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in New York City a few days after the Earthshot Prize awards. They will be honoured at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization's "Ripple of Hope Award Gala" on Dec. 6. According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the organisation has confirmed the couple's attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an award in "recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation."

I’m so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year’s @rfkhumanrights #ROH

laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation. https://t.co/8HDaSRwxYN pic.twitter.com/7puIyK4v06 — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 11, 2022

The close timing and the proximity of their respective events have sparked speculations of a reunion. The Fab Four could see each other in the U.S.A. if their schedules allow and if both sides wish to meet.

The last time they were seen together was during the walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton and looked at the floral tributes and greeted the well-wishers gathered outside. They reunited in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It is unclear if they will see each other in the U.S.A. in December. A source claimed that Kate Middleton has talked about meeting up with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry either in New York or Boston. She allegedly wants her brother-in-law to fix any issues he has with Prince William, but the question is if the latter wants to meet up too. Regardless, the important thing is both parties have committed their attendance to their respective events in December.