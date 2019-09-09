Kate Middleton and Prince William are setting new standards on social media as a royal couple. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have achieved yet another milestone and are set to celebrate it. The royal couple has reached enviable number of followers on Instagram. They have an incredible 10 million followers following them on their official account.

There is no doubt that the royal couple has a huge fan following across the globe. Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account has become one of the main channels to communicate and share important news with their fans, Hello reports. Ever since its inception, the social networking account has been the primary medium to share photos and videos directly from Kensington Palace about their work, activities, and engagements.

For their followers, it is the best and the fastest way to stay updated about their favourite royal couple. It is a large repository of media on the duchess and duke. Nevertheless, followers are frequently treated to the portraits of their family and updates of the famous royal children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. To date, the royal duo has posted 1869 posts.

One of the latest Instagram posts that attracted huge attention from followers was from the first day of Princess Charlotte's academic career. The photo showed Charlotte and George dressed in their school uniform for their first day of the new session at St. Thomas's Battersea.

The little princess has just started her school, six-year-old George joined the school in 2017, and has entered Year 2 in the lower school. More photos on their account from the first day at school of their children shows the family-of-four delighted. Both the parents look involved in their childrens' academic career as they met the head of the lower school, Ms. Helen Haslem.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not too far behind in the race with 9.4 million followers on Instagram. The younger royals -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have garnered huge fan-following in a short span of time as compared to William and Kate. The latter have been on Instagram since January 2015. The official Instagram account of Harry and Meghan was launched in April.