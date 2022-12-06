Brad Pitt is eager to marry and start a new family with a young Angelina Jolie look-alike after being iced out by the six children he shares with his former wife after their messy divorce, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt was seen getting cosy with Ines de Ramon lately. Anonymous insiders told the entertainment news outlet that the alleged pair, who was caught on camera in L.A., has been locked in a secret romance for months.

Since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt has been linked to at least ten different women, which include model Emily Ratajkowski. However, tipsters claimed that the emotionally bruised "Troy" star is doing more than sowing wild oats – he's desperate for a rock-solid relationship to heal his heartache as his current relationship with his children is allegedly at an all-time low.

The mole claimed, "[Brad Pitt has a] whole lot of love in his heart [and wants to be dad again] soon with the right baby mama. Ines is already a leading contender."

National Enquirer previously reported that the "Bullet Train" star has had a little face time with his children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are no longer married, they continue to bitterly bicker about their business dealings and finances.

Informants suggested that the fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has taken a toll on the "Allied" actor, especially as the "Maleficent" star has won the battle for their brood's loyalty. Add to that the shocking bombshell Angelina dropped about the blowout 2016 fight that triggered her divorce filing.

Angelina Jolie, in court documents, claimed drunk Brad Pitt "choked one of the children" and "struck another in the face" during an altercation on a private plane. The "World War Z" actor, who has since embraced sobriety, has denied the allegations and was never charged with a crime.

An unnamed tattler shared, "Brad still loves his kids deeply. He hopes and prays one day they'll see he's not this evil bad guy their mom's made him out to be. But he isn't going to hang around waiting forever. He always said he wanted enough kids to play in a soccer team – and he wasn't kidding!"

Brad Pitt has yet to comment on the claims that he is eager to start a new family amid his chaotic divorce from Angelina Jolie and his messy relationship with his six kids. So, devoted supporters of Ines de Ramon's rumoured boyfriend should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.