Meghan Markle is hopeful that the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey, a close pal of Queen Elizabeth II and godmother of Prince William, after repeatedly asking black British charity boss Ngozi Fulani where she was "really" from would make people better understand what she endured as a working royal, a new report claimed.

Sources told Heat Magazine, in its latest issue, that Meghan Markle feels vindicated after Buckingham Palace race row. An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Meghan feels she has been fully vindicated with all of this coming out and hopes people now understand and sympathise with what she went through."

It added, "She has been criticised so much for the 'lies' she told, but he has stood by what she said in the Oprah interview and is glad some people who work within royal circles are being exposed for who they really are. Harry is also thrilled that questions are now starting to be asked."

For starters, Lady Hussey was Queen Elizabeth II's longest-serving lady-in-waiting and had stayed on in an honorary role to support King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. However, last week's charity event, during which Lady Hussey is understood to have made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" to Ms Fulani, asking her "what part of Africa" she was from, quickly prompted her resignation and an apology.

In an interview, Ms Fulani stated that the issue was "bigger than one individual. It's institutional racism." However, she added she did not want Lady Hussey "vilified."

A spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were in the U.S. to promote the Earthshot prize, released a statement after the news broke. It read, "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable, and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

Other tipsters suggested that the timing of the race row is far from ideal for Prince William, especially as he and Kate are on a mission to rebuild royal relations in America following the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's allegations.

One mole dished, "They are horrified by what happened and were quick to put out a statement condemning Lady Hussey's actions. They both know that changes are needed, and the royal family needs to be more modern – and that's what they're working towards. The incident had nothing to do with them, but as the future King and Queen, they have to take the brunt of it. They knew before they went that some of America was against them because of Meghan's allegations."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly feel this could finally be their moment in the spotlight. An anonymous tattler shared, "They are set to be honoured with an award this week [the Ripple of Hope, for their work on racial justice and social change], and their Netflix docuseries is due out, so it couldn't have worked out better for them. Meghan is still angry and upset about her time in the royal family, and it was really hard for them to walk away – but they had to."

It furthered, "They know not everyone in the royal family is racist, and they don't want this to be their downfall, but awkward conversations are going to have to be had, and changes are needed."

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the claims that she hopes attitudes might change towards her following the latest Buckingham Palace race row. So, avid followers of Prince Harry's wife should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.