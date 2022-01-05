Princess Charlotte studies at Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London where students are said to be discouraged from having a best friend to not make others feel left out.

Journalist Jane Moore dished on her insider knowledge about the prestigious school which is attended by the six-year-old royal and her older brother, Prince George. She said "there are signs everywhere saying be kind" because that is the school's ethos.

"They don't encourage you to have best friends," she said in an interview on ITV's "Loose Women." She explained that the school works hard to make sure children do not feel left out.

"There's a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited, you don't give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don't feel excluded," she said adding, "It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing."

Aside from discouraging the students to have best friends, Moore revealed what Princess Charlotte could have experienced during her first days in school. The young royal started at Thomas's Battersea in 2019.

Your children make me smile, thank you for sharing them with us. What a lovely family you are. — Annie Mae (@anniemae1000) September 5, 2019

"First day they'll very much bed them in - in terms of getting used to the classroom, playing with playdough and things like that. It's a very traditional school in the way that I learned when I went to school in that robust learning," Moore shared.

"The phonetics of the alphabet and stuff like that which a lot of schools don't do anymore. He will learn to read and write very quickly. They've got these really cute reception classes that are sort of different to the rest of the school, a bit like a nursery, tiny chairs," she added.

Thomas's Battersea also encourages parents to be involved with their children's school life. Moore said it "really expects parental involvement" and that the "parents are heavily involved." This would suit well with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they are said to be hands-on parents to Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.