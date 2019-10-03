Prince William and Kate Middleton are hands-on parents, evident from the minor details they love to share about their children and home life. Recently, the mother-of-three revealed interesting tidbits about their daughter's food choices at a special reception at the Aga Khan Centre on Wednesday, where they met the spiritual leader Aga Khan, to discuss their upcoming royal tour to Pakistan.

Addressing the guests, Kate Middleton revealed her excitement about trying local food of Pakistan during their tour that begins in the second week of October. According to The Sun, the royal sometimes likes to cook for the family, especially curry. However, due to different food choices, she has to make three versions—one for the kids without spice, the second one for Prince William with a little spice, and the third one, the spiciest, for herself. She went on to share that Princess Charlotte has a taste for hot and spicy curry, unlike her father.

"It's so hard cooking curry with the family though. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium," she said to Prince William. "And I quite like it hot." Still, she added: "Charlotte is pretty good with heat."

Kate revealed in 2016 that William is not too fond of spicy food. She often finds him struggling with spicy food. When the duke took to the stage, he spilled the details about his food preferences. "Me and heat not so good. I love spice but not heat," said the 37-year-old.

Meanwhile, the royal couple is preparing for their long-awaited tour to Pakistan from October 14 to 18. This will be the first royal visit to the country in over a decade.

At the Aga Khan Centre The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met a range of people from Pakistan, including DJ and Producer @NaughtyBoyMusic, tabla virtuoso @tablashahbaz, flute maestro Muhammad Noman and @Seriouslive's Maha Malik ðŸ‡µðŸ‡°ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ pic.twitter.com/4KKGpY4XYQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2019

In a statement, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK said that the trip is important to "strengthen" the historical relationship between England and Pakistan. "The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further," said Zakaria, as quoted by Express.

The itinerary of the Cambridges visit to Pakistan hasn't been announced. Also, it remains unclear whether the children will accompany their parents on the tour.