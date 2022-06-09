Kate Middleton reportedly told her son Prince Louis not to put his finger inside his nose, which led to the toddler misbehaving during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, June 5.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Star what went down with mother and son when they watched the parade from Buckingham Palace. The expert said that the duchess saw the four-year-old picking his nose and told him to put his hand down saying, "You have to."

However, the young royal refused to obey. He crossed his arms and replied, "I don't want to." He then covered his mother's mouth with his hand while she was still talking.

Prince Louis also made angry faces at Kate Middleton. He even stuck his tongue out at her several times and waved at her face to which she responded, "I said no hands" and "stop doing that." According to Freeman, the mum-of-three then told her son to look down as she pointed at the parade happening below.

Read more Kate Middleton criticised over Prince Louis' behaviour at Jubilee Pageant

The young royal certainly stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. According to Mike Tindall, his cheeky antics may have been caused by sugar high as there were sweets passed around while the children, including his own daughters, watched the parade.

He said Prince Louis only wanted to have fun and might have felt agitated since they had to watch the event for hours. But the pageant was not the first time during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations that Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child caught the public's attention.

He also entertained the people with his reactions during the RAF flypast. He watched the air show on the Buckingham Palace balcony next to Queen Elizabeth II and his sister, Princess Charlotte.

At one point, the sound must have been too loud for Prince Louis because he covered his ears and pulled several faces, much to Kate Middleton's delight. He covered his ears as the Red Arrow performed a stunning flyover. According to Freeman, the young royal had also asked his great-grandmother, "Are the Red Arrows coming? to which she replied, "I hope so."