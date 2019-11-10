Kate Middleton reportedly met the director general of BBC in a private meeting on Thursday. It is being said that the British royal maybe in talks with the network for a show of her own. However, Kensington Palace released a statement saying that the Duchess of Cambridge met Tony Hall in her capacity as the patron of The Royal Foundation.

Royal fans are curious to know whether Kate Middleton is secretly lining up a TV project of her own with BBC. The 37-year-old-royal met the Tony Hall, the director general of the Broadcasting House, in London, on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

Hall spokesperson said: "It wouldn't be appropriate to discuss the content of the meeting." Meanwhile as per the Palace's statement, any project that the duchess would take up would be for charity.

The Royal Foundation was established by Princes William and Harry in 2009. Later on they welcomed Kate and Meghan into the fold when they married into the family. There were rumours doing the rounds between the 'Fab Four' when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle split from the charity foundation earlier this year. The couple even came up with their own charity that would operate from the Buckingham Palace in June.

The meeting comes after Harry announced on the couple's social media in April that he would be joining forces with Oprah Winfrey for a new show on Apple TV +. The US TV host is a friend of the Duchess of Sussex and also the co-creator and executive producer on a mental health documentary. However, it isn't clear if the 35-year-old prince will make an appearance in the series.

The duke said on Instagram: "The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."