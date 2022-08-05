According to comedian David Spade, it would have helped Chris Rock if Kate Middleton had slapped her youngest son, Prince Louis, when he had his tantrums during the Platinum Jubilee in June.

The young royal's tantrums were seen by millions globally and even made headlines on news sites thereafter. Some royal experts claimed the boy was probably just tired and bored from having to sit for hours as they watched the Jubilee Pageant from Buckingham Palace on June 5.

Meanwhile, others claimed it was probably a sugar high because Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters were passing around candy to their cousins. Regardless, the public was divided over how the Duchess of Cambridge should have reacted when Prince Louis stuck his tongue out at her and covered her mouth to shush her. There were those who criticised her for not scolding her son while others praised her patience.

Spade suggested in jest that Kate Middleton would have done Rock a favour if she had slapped the 4-year-old on the cheek. He joked during a recent episode of "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson," "Her kid, who's like 3, is being kind of a d—k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything. I thought, 'it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid.'"

He explained, "On national TV that would be the slap heard round the world and his (Rock's) would be second now...His is the one everyone kinda remembers, he would love to get that off the books... Even backhand I'd be fine with, you know, just rock them a little bit."

Spade clarified that "this is a fictitious scenario" that he wished would have happened. But of course, the mum-of-three was being very patient with her youngest son. She stayed calm and kept her composure. It is said that the Duchess of Cambridge reprimanded Prince Louis for picking at his nose in public, which led to the outburst.

Meanwhile, those who saw the 2022 Oscars will forever remember that Will Smith slapped Rock on stage after the latter made a "G.I. Jane joke" over Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Her hair is believed to be a sensitive topic for the actress because she suffers from alopecia.