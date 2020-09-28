Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis spent their Thursday evening learning a few lessons in natural history from the famous naturalist, Sir David Attenborough. And he found all three young royals quite "charming."

The Times revealed details about the meeting and young royals' conversation with the naturalist. Sir David Attenborough told the publication that the young royals were "charming." And it was a "very nice domestic occasion."

"When I was his age, I remember being given fossils by a grown-up, so I thought I would do the same," said Attenborough, who is also a friend of Queen Elizabeth II and one of Prince George's favourite celebrities.

"[George asked] What it was? How big it was? And so on. He was certainly very interested. He seemed to like it. He is very interested in fossils. She [Charlotte] was too. All three seemed charming," he added.

Attenborough, the natural historian and documentary filmmaker, visited the Cambridge family at their Kensington Palace home last week. Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their three children spent time with the celebrated naturalist in the gardens of their London home.

The details from their meeting were posted on The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account along with some pictures. It is revealed that during the meeting William and Attenborough enjoyed a private outdoor screening of the latter's upcoming feature film "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet."

As for the young royals, their meeting with the 94-year-old naturalist started with latter presenting Prince George a special gift: a fossilised tooth from a giant shark. It is revealed that Attenborough has possessed the tooth for nearly five decades. He reportedly found it during a family holiday in Malta in the late 1960s. The tooth belonged to an extinct shark species known as Carcharocles megalodon. These sharks were about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark species alive today.

William and Attenborough share a passion for environmental issues. The pair joined hands on several occasions for environmental challenges and missions. Their most recent collaboration remains Earthshot Prize "the most prestigious global environment prize in history."