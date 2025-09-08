KEY POINTS Princess Kate is seen with darker hair after a series of public appearances with blonde highlights.

Her hair change reflects a return to her signature look, embraced by fans who admire her classic royal style.

Kate Middleton may have quietly waved goodbye to her blonde phase — at least for now. The Princess of Wales, 43, was spotted sporting noticeably darker hair during Saturday's Women's Rugby World Cup match, marking the end of her brief blonde chapter.

Throughout last month, Kate turned heads with lighter locks as she was seen flaunting sun-kissed blonde tones at various public engagements. But in fresh photos capturing her at the pitch, her once-light tresses have seemingly reverted to their rich, signature brunette glow.

Kate's original hair colour is chocolate brown — deep and glossy, a staple of her classic look that has become instantly recognisable.

Many royal style purists will likely breathe a sigh of relief. While the blonde hair attracted admiration for its change-up, the backlash wasn't light. Legendary stylists and royal observers slammed the harsh criticism Kate endured.

'A woman's hair is very personal to her — armor, defence, confidence and so much more', wrote Sam McKnight, the late Princess Diana's hairstylist, after the blonde comments stirred online ire.

He continued: 'I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales... She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country... Cancer affects individuals differently... So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU.'

A Summer of Change

Kate's hair through 2024 and early 2025 went on a stylish progression — from chocolate brunette to a subtle 'bronde', then honey tones, and finally full-on blonde. The transformation coincided with public engagements like her appearances at Wimbledon.

Her shift to lighter hair was first noticed in April during a royal visit to the Isle of Mull with Prince William to mark their 14th wedding anniversary. From there, it gradually lightened with each public appearance, culminating in what some described as her 'blondest ever' look in early September.

Royal stylists even predicted her sunlit new hue would become a widely copied trend, calling it a 'significant shift' and praising its fresh, summery tone.

Kate herself has been remarkably open about her personal journey, revealing in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy. By September, she announced she was cancer-free, describing those nine months as 'incredibly tough' but a period that left her with 'a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.'

For some royal watchers, Kate's summer of changing hairstyles mirrored a deeper emotional journey — a way to reclaim her identity and confidence following months of treatment and absence from public life.

Royal Style in the Spotlight

Kate has long been admired for her classic fashion and beauty choices, often striking a careful balance between modern trends and royal tradition. Her brief foray into the blonde arena was perhaps her most daring look to date — and one that, like much of what she wears, sparked conversation far beyond the palace gates.

Whether the return to brunette is permanent or just another phase in her post-recovery evolution remains to be seen. But for now, the Princess of Wales appears to have put her 'blonde era' behind her — and fans of her signature style are likely breathing a sigh of relief.