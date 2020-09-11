Emilio Vitolo Jr. may or may have not cheated on his girlfriend Rachel Emmons when he and Katie Holmes packed on the PDA during several outings in New York last week.

A source claimed that the chef and aspiring actor was already engaged to be married to the designer and founder of Anna Rachel Studio. He broke up with her via text when pictures emerged of him and the actress kissing at the Italian restaurant, Peasant.

"Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on. He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story," the source told Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old Vitolo and the 24-year-old Emmons have been dating for two years and they got engaged last year. They have reportedly been living together and they share a dog. The source added that Emmons "devoted her life" to her boyfriend and they already "had concrete wedding plans in the works." Now she is "just left with bad press and forced to move home."

Looking at her Instagram feed shows no signs that there is trouble in their relationship. Emmons last shared her photo with Vitolo on July 27 and 28 and it showed them both looking happy while out on a date. The designer even called him "My @emiliovitolo."

Emmons even took to social media to announce their engagement.

On the contrary, Vitolo does not have any photos of Emmons on his Instagram. He mostly has pictures of his friends from work and from the entertainment industry. One snap even showed that he is pals with Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner.

A source told The Sun that Vitolo and the 41-year-old Holmes met while working on an Indie film together about a month ago, which Emmons knew about. But she only found out about their dates when her friends sent her articles showing them together.

The source added that Emmons knew Vitolo and Holmes were close while filming but "she never saw this coming."It is said that they already planned their wedding before the pandemic. But they have been having problems recently concerning their work schedules and COVID-19 also made it difficult.