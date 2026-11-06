KATSEYE's sold-out world tour was meant to capitalise on the girl group's rise in the music industry, but a string of cancelled performances exposed growing concerns behind the scenes.

With two members on hiatus and another struggling with illness, industry insiders are questioning whether the members of the girl group are being pushed beyond their limits.

Some also revealed their frustration within the group's record label, warning that the pressure to maintain KATSEYE's commercial momentum may jeopardise the success its management worked to create.

KATSEYE's Concert Cancellations Frustrated Record Label Executives

KATSEYE's recent troubles reportedly caused frustration at Geffen Records, where executives were said to be concerned about the group's difficulties so early in its touring career.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider claimed the label was 'very frustrated that KATSEYE is having trouble,' especially because last-minute cancellations disrupted performances that sold out within 48 hours.

'It's very bad to cancel a concert at the last minute and it's causing a lot of pain for the label, which likes it when bands show up and do their job,' the source explained.

The Blast previously reported that concerns emerged when fans gathered at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena only to learn 30 minutes before showtime that Megan Skiendiel was 'unwell and unable to perform tonight'.

Young concertgoers were filmed crying, while parents who took time off work demanded answers and refunds. Performances in Chicago and Minneapolis were also postponed.

Another insider revealed that Skiendiel had struggled with the decision to perform, reportedly going back and forth about whether she could manage the concert despite feeling under the weather.

'That's the mentality they've been conditioned to have: the show must go on, the fans are counting on you, and you don't want to miss an opportunity to be out there,' the source said, adding, 'But sometimes your body makes that decision for you, and that's ultimately what happened.'

Insiders Worry That KATSEYE Is Developing a Dangerous Pattern

The pressure surrounding Skiendiel's health issues raised broader questions about KATSEYE's demanding schedule, especially with Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza already absent from group activities.

One industry insider warned that the setbacks could become more damaging if management failed to address the underlying issues.

'They can apologize for canceling the shows and move forward. This isn't the kind of incident that's going to derail the band or erase everything they've built. But they also can't allow this to become a pattern,' the source said.

Bannerman's February hiatus had already generated controversy, including allegations of racial bias that the remaining members denied. She previously pushed back against being called lazy, especially as a Black performer.

Laforteza reportedly stepped away to prioritise her mental health, with her return scheduled for January 2027.

The group's physical exhaustion was also documented during their South American festival appearances. Members described feeling close to 'throwing up' or 'fainting', while Yoonchae Jeung reported getting only 'two hours' of sleep.

'Whether the girls want to admit it or not, they are being overworked and there is an enormous amount of pressure on them right now,' an insider alleged.

KATSEYE's Commercial Success Reportedly Came With a Heavy Personal Cost

The concerns were very striking given KATSEYE's quick rise as a commercial powerhouse. Formed through The Debut: Dream Academy, the group secured Billboard success, two Grammy nominations and lucrative partnerships with Gap, Fendi and other major brands.

Their Gap campaign reportedly generated eight billion social media impressions, while their Wildworld tour sold out its original 27 dates in 48 hours.

However, insiders suggested that the increasing demand to capitalise on their success was fostering a difficult environment for the members.

'They work these young women so hard, but they are not machines, they are human,' one source stated.

Another insider explained that the members understood that their success may not last indefinitely.

According to them, 'They know this window of opportunity isn't guaranteed to stay open forever. They want to enjoy it, make their money and take advantage of everything they've worked so hard to achieve.'

The urgency reportedly complicated decisions about rest, especially as the group was performing with only four active members.

An insider warned that the situation could become treacherous as the tour approaches its March 2027 conclusion.

'It seems they are burning the candle from both ends. With so much more time for their tour, it should be very interesting to see if they can get through it,' they explained.