KATSEYE postponed its Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena just 30 minutes before showtime after member Megan Skiendiel fell ill, leaving fans who had already travelled to the venue facing an unplanned change of plans and no confirmed replacement date.

The group had been due to perform in Detroit on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, as part of its North American Wildworld Tour, which began in Miami on 13 October. The wider tour opened in Dublin on 1 September and is scheduled to continue through 28 November, with two performances in Mexico City.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement was made shortly before the concert was due to begin, prompting an apology to fans who had made arrangements to attend.

KATSEYE announced the postponement in a statement posted to the group's Instagram Stories. The group explained that Megan needed time to recover but did not disclose the nature of her illness or when she might return to the stage.

The Last-Minute Postponement

'We're so sorry to share that tonight's show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness,' the statement said. 'Unfortunately, Megan is unwell and unable to perform tonight, and we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover.'

The announcement confirmed that KATSEYE would not perform in Detroit that evening. However, it provided no further medical details or indication of how long Megan might need to rest.

According to Entertainment Weekly, fans were already inside Little Caesars Arena when the postponement was announced. The last-minute decision left concertgoers facing an unexpected change after making arrangements to attend.

The venue's operator, 313 Presents, separately confirmed the postponement and instructed attendees already at the arena to follow directions from venue staff.

The company described the event as postponed rather than cancelled. A replacement performance date had not been announced as of Wednesday, 4 November.

Fans Await Clarity on Tickets and Costs

'We know so many of you have traveled, made plans, and been looking forward to tonight,' KATSEYE wrote. 'We are incredibly disappointed that we won't get to see you, and we're truly sorry for the inconvenience.'

The apology acknowledged the disruption experienced by fans who had organised travel and other arrangements around the concert. However, the group did not provide details about individual expenses or whether travel-related costs would be reimbursed.

KATSEYE continued its statement by thanking supporters for their understanding.

'Thank you for your patience, understanding, and for always showing us so much love. We love you and can't wait to see you soon.'

Although the message expressed the group's disappointment, practical questions remained about the postponed performance.

Concert promoter 313 Presents confirmed that tickets purchased for the Detroit show would remain valid once a new date is announced. Ticket holders were also advised to expect an email containing further information.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster said customers should retain their existing tickets. Any eligible refund or credit options will appear in the event details within their accounts.

Neither announcement established that all ticket holders would automatically qualify for refunds. For now, fans must await further information about the rescheduled Detroit performance.

Tour Setbacks and Member Absences

The Detroit postponement follows other disruptions to KATSEYE's performances this year.

In August, the group withdrew from Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival after Megan suffered a sprained ankle during rehearsals. The earlier injury was a separate incident, and KATSEYE has not linked it to her latest illness.

Two other members, Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza, are also temporarily absent from group activities.

In February, HYBE x Geffen announced that Manon would take a temporary hiatus to focus on her health and wellbeing. The company expressed support for her decision but did not announce a specific return date.

Sophia subsequently stepped away in August to prioritise her mental health and wellness. The company later confirmed that she would resume group activities during the first week of January 2027.

Neither Sophia nor Manon is participating in the North American leg of the Wildworld Tour. Their absences are separate from Megan's latest illness, which KATSEYE specifically identified as the reason for postponing the Detroit concert.

The group's next scheduled appearance is at Chicago's United Center on Thursday, 5 November 2026. As of Wednesday, no postponement of that performance had been announced.

For Detroit ticket holders, the immediate question remains when KATSEYE will return to fulfil the postponed show. Until a replacement date is confirmed, their existing tickets remain valid.