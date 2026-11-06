Sir Tom Jones has revealed he spent two days in intensive care and a week in hospital with pneumonia, telling fans at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles that he feared he was dying.

The 86-year-old Welsh singer said a bout of flu developed into pneumonia, forcing him to halt his Come Gather Round tour in California.

On 26 October, Jones postponed performances in Los Angeles and San Diego, telling fans he had a 'bad case of the flu' and was following medical advice. His condition later worsened.

Inside His Hospital Stay and Intensive Care Treatment

Addressing concertgoers at his rescheduled Greek Theatre show on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, Jones said his breathing deteriorated so badly that paramedics were called.

'I couldn't breathe,' he recalled, according to an eyewitness review by LAexcites.

He also described the moment he believed he would not survive. 'I thought this was it. You had a wonderful life, Tommy, but it's over right now,' he told the crowd, according to Fox News, citing the New York Post.

Jones said he received treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for a week. According to the eyewitness review, the singer told fans he spent two days in intensive care after his flu developed into pneumonia.

Those details came from his public account, not independently released hospital records. His earlier statement referred only to flu.

Jones praised his medical team. 'They really did a wonderful job. So I'm here,' he told the audience, according to People. He said his priority after leaving hospital was to perform again, a determination that drew cheers from the crowd.

He also recalled hospital staff asking what he wanted to do once discharged. His response was immediate: he needed to return to the stage, the place where he said he belonged.

Triumphant Return to the Stage and Career Legacy

The Los Angeles performance was not his first show following the illness. Jones had already sung at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego on Tuesday, 3 November, after that concert was moved from 27 October.

His Greek Theatre appearance was originally scheduled for 26 October. Two further dates, at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland on 31 October and The Masonic in San Francisco on 1 November, were also postponed following medical advice. Replacement dates remain unannounced.

The disruption came towards the end of a 25-date North American tour leg, which began in September after concerts across Europe. Before falling ill, Jones said he had completed 20 shows in the United States and enjoyed performing for American audiences.

The Greek Theatre also holds a longstanding place in his career. Jones recalled performing there in 1969 and spoke about 'It's Not Unusual', the hit that made him famous.

Born in Pontypridd in 1940, Jones has spent more than six decades recording and performing. His best-known songs include 'Delilah', 'She's a Lady' and 'It's Not Unusual'. He received an OBE in 1999 and was knighted in 2006.

His next scheduled concert is at Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California, on Friday, 6 November. For Jones, the chance to return to the stage was the point of recovering. 'This is where I belong,' he told fans. 'I can't live without it.'