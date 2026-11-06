The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck has publicly challenged her estranged husband Zac's claims that he fought to keep their marriage together, sharing an old video that appears to show a very different side of their relationship.

The 27-year-old reality TV personality took aim at Zac, 30, after he addressed their separation in a TikTok video on Thursday, 5 November. He claimed that he had pleaded with Jen to reconsider their marriage after she told him about a year earlier, following her appearance on Dancing With the Stars, that she was unhappy and wanted a divorce.

Jen's Response to Husband's Past Remarks

Just hours after Zac spoke about their separation, Jen posted a throwback clip showing the pair at home shortly after she had given birth. The footage, which she shared on TikTok, carried an overlay describing the experience of trying to build an influencer career while recovering from childbirth.

In the recording, Zac can be heard criticising his wife's appearance and questioning whether she should publish the video. His comments focused on changes to her breasts following pregnancy, with the reality star making disparaging remarks about her body. Jen accompanied the footage with a pointed caption: 'He was never my biggest supporter.'

The caption appeared to directly contradict Zac's earlier promise that he would continue cheering her on despite their separation. Rather than responding with a lengthy statement, Jen used the resurfaced recording to challenge the image of a supportive partner that he had presented to followers.

Zac Responds After Footage Resurfaces

Zac addressed the clip after a follower questioned him about the remarks beneath his divorce announcement. He confirmed that the recording dated back to 2022 and admitted that his behaviour in the video was unacceptable.

The reality star acknowledged that he had made numerous hurtful comments during their relationship and said watching the footage again had left him shocked by his own words. He added that he had been making an effort to recognise his past behaviour and change for the better.

His admission came after he had presented a more conciliatory account of their separation. In his 5 November TikTok, Zac said he still loved Jen and described her as someone with a particularly kind nature. He also maintained that he wanted to support her despite their decision to end their marriage.

Zac Claims He Begged Jen To Reconsider Divorce

In the same video, Zac revealed that Jen had first told him she wanted to end their marriage around a year earlier, following her appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

He claimed he responded by asking her to reconsider, promising to make changes and address the problems between them. However, he acknowledged that his efforts did not save their relationship and said they eventually reached a point where separating was the best option.

Zac also claimed he learned that Jen had formally filed for divorce through a reporter from TMZ rather than directly from his estranged wife. Nevertheless, he stressed that the possibility of ending their marriage had been discussed between them for an extended period. He urged social media users not to attack Jen or assign blame for the breakdown of their relationship.

The father-of-four also expressed concern about how the separation might affect their children. He admitted feeling responsible for the difficulties they could face and said he hoped the family could maintain a stable environment for them. He added that he and Jen shared the goal of continuing to raise their children together as amicably as possible.