A brief birthday kiss between Kylie and Kendall Jenner has sparked debate on X after footage from Khloé Kardashian's Instagram tribute began circulating online. While some viewers questioned the sisters' kiss on the lips, others defended the moment as an ordinary expression of family affection.

The video shows Kendall asking Kylie for a kiss during a nighttime gathering. Kylie leans in, gives her sister a quick peck, and both laugh, an exchange that soon attracted more attention than the birthday celebration itself.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Birthday Kiss Sparks Online Debate

Khloé uploaded the video on 4 November, one day after Kendall turned 31, as part of an Instagram tribute featuring family photographs and memories. The clip captures the sisters enjoying a nighttime gathering, with Kendall playfully asking Kylie to kiss her.

Kylie obliges, and Kendall pulls away laughing as the pair share the light-hearted moment. According to Complex, the footage began attracting wider attention after being shared by entertainment accounts on 5 November.

However, the video's original filming date is not this year's birthday celebration. Reports indicate that it was recorded during Kendall's 30th birthday celebrations in 2025, rather than at a new gathering.

'Kissing Doesn't Have To Be Sexual': Netizens Defend the Sisters

As the footage circulated, viewers began debating whether kissing a sibling on the lips was an ordinary expression of affection. Some questioned the interaction, while others argued that critics were unnecessarily sexualising a brief family moment.

A netizen defended the sisters with the response: 'Kissing doesn't have to be sexual. Have y'all gone mad?' Another reaction highlighted the relationship between the women, stating: 'Guys that's literally her sister.'

Kissing doesn’t have to be sexual. Have y’all gone mad? https://t.co/u09DxiYtDk — Cotton Candy 🥀🍭🌷🎀 (@Rainedroid) November 5, 2026

The disagreement reflected differing attitudes towards physical affection within families. While some commenters said they would not kiss their siblings on the lips, others considered the gesture harmless and criticised the assumptions being made about it.

The footage itself offers little indication that the sisters regarded the exchange as anything more than a joke. Kendall initiated the kiss, Kylie responded, and both laughed immediately afterwards.

Kylie Jenner Calls Kendall Her 'Forever Sister'

Kylie marked Kendall's birthday with a separate Instagram post featuring childhood photographs of the pair. The Kylie Cosmetics founder reflected on their lifelong relationship, writing: 'I am who I am because of who you've been to me.'

She also described Kendall as her 'forever sister', reinforcing the close bond the siblings have frequently displayed publicly. Their relationship has remained a familiar part of the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality television appearances and social media content.

Why Did the Sisters' Kiss Spark Such Different Reactions?

The controversy emerged because a few seconds of footage travelled beyond the family tribute and reached viewers with different expectations about physical affection. The sisters' laughter was visible, but the clip offered no explanation of the family's broader customs.

Neither Kylie nor Kendall has publicly indicated that the exchange caused discomfort. What began as a playful birthday memory became an argument about sibling affection, with some users seeing an innocent joke and others finding the gesture unfamiliar.