KATSEYE members Megan Skiendiel and Daniela Avanzini have sparked double date buzz after being spotted in New York City with musician Pablo Miller and Daniela's boyfriend, Jonah David. While some commenters welcomed the outing, others pushed back against the paparazzi photos, with one describing the pictures as 'kinda invasive' and urging people to leave Megan alone.

KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel and Daniela Avanzini Spotted in New York

The original post accompanying the photographs described the gathering as a double date. It identified Megan as being out with Miller, a musician, while Daniela was accompanied by her boyfriend, David, who was not pictured.

The images brought attention to the singers' personal lives beyond their work with KATSEYE, although the information supplied does not establish that Megan and Miller are romantically involved. The double date description should therefore be understood as the post's characterisation of the gathering, not confirmation that both pairs are couples.

Fans Push Back Over Paparazzi Photos

Some commenters objected to the photographs and defended Megan against remarks about her appearance. One user wrote, 'this is kinda invasive clearly she doesn't wna be shot', questioning the decision to photograph the singer. Another commented, 'let her aloneeee stop bothering her'.

The responses suggest that some users were concerned about the attention directed at Megan, rather than opposing the reported outing itself. Others criticised the tone of the discussion. One commenter wrote, 'comment section did not pass the vibe check oh my god', pushing back against remarks beneath the post.

These comments provide examples of individual reactions, but they do not establish that all KATSEYE fans share the same views or that the members have publicly objected to the photographs.

Fans Raise Concerns About Megan's Well-being

Some commenters expressed concern about Megan's apparent physical condition, pointing to visible marks and her ankle in the photos. One wrote, 'her ankle injury', while another asked, 'They still have time to date with their schedule?'. Megan previously confirmed spraining her ankle during tour rehearsals, though it is unclear whether the marks are related.

The comments reflect individual users' concerns about the performers' workload and well-being. However, the photographs and replies do not establish the cause or severity of any injury, confirm Megan's current medical condition or demonstrate that the group's schedule is affecting her health.

The discussion also included criticism of the singers' styling and appearance, showing how photographs of performers in public can attract personal remarks unrelated to the outing.

Others Welcome the KATSEYE Members Spending Time Together

Not all reactions were critical. Some commenters welcomed the opportunity for the members to spend time together outside their professional commitments. One user wrote, 'Love that they hangout outside of work', expressing support for the outing.

That response contrasts with objections to the paparazzi photographs and comments expressing concern about Megan's well-being. The discussion covered several issues, including the apparent double date, the singers' privacy and scrutiny of their appearance.

The original post identifies Miller as a musician and David as Daniela's boyfriend. Megan's relationship with Miller remains unconfirmed by the information supplied, and the reported outing alone does not establish that they are a couple.