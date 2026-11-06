MobLand Season 2 Episode 8 delivers another devastating blow to the Harrigan family as Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) follows through on his threat against Frankie Cooper's son, Michael, while a dangerous new enemy emerges seeking revenge. With Michael Cooper dead and Kelly 'Mad Dog' O'Connor released from prison, Harry faces the possibility of two separate revenge campaigns that could put his family in danger.

Titled 'We Don't Talk Anymore', the episode also reveals more about Conrad Harrigan's (Pierce Brosnan) troubled childhood, explores Harry's deteriorating marriage and leaves viewers wondering whether Mad Dog will eventually come after the family's powerful fixer.

Will Mad Dog Go After Harry and the Harrigans?

The episode opens in Kerry, Ireland, at the funeral of Colm O'Connor, better known as Medusa. His son, Kelly 'Mad Dog' O'Connor (Colin Morgan), attends after being released from prison, where he served 20 years for murder.

Mad Dog makes it clear that he intends to avenge his father's death. His release immediately worries Eddie (Anson Boon), who knows the consequences could be devastating for him and Gina (Teddie Allen).

Maeve (Helen Mirren) also appears aware of the danger. She previously sent Eddie (Anson Boon) to Ireland as a test, knowing he would be dealing with Medusa, a dangerous criminal. Her decision now threatens to have serious consequences for the younger members of the Harrigan family.

In the closing moments, Mad Dog watches CCTV footage connected to his father's final hours. The footage explicitly exposes Gina's face while keeping Eddie hidden, providing Mad Dog with a definitive lead that puts Gina directly in his crosshairs.

Although the episode does not show Mad Dog confronting Harry (Tom Hardy), his search for those responsible could eventually bring him into conflict with the Harrigan fixer. While Harry's direct involvement in Medusa's death remains hidden from him for now, Harry is already facing a separate and immediate threat of all-out war from Frankie Cooper.

Who Killed Michael Cooper?

Harry does not kill Michael himself. Instead, he arranges the murder by paying a corrupt prison official £200,000 to manipulate the guards' shifts, allowing two inmates to enter Michael's cell.

Frankie is devastated when he learns what happened. Harry subsequently contacts him to broker a treaty, believing the killing will demonstrate that he is prepared to go further than Frankie expected and force him to back down.

Instead of outright refusing, a weeping Frankie takes a more sinister approach. He points out that Harry is a father too, using their shared status as fathers to make it clear that Michael's death has turned their conflict into something deeply personal.

Harry may have demonstrated his power, but his decision could prove costly. Frankie's parting words serve as a chilling promise that Gina is now his next target, putting her in even greater danger alongside the threat she already faces from Mad Dog.

What Happens to Jan and Donnie's Body?

Elsewhere, Harry and Kevin (Paddy Considine) take Paul to a shipping container, where he discovers Donnie's decomposing corpse. Donnie was killed by Jan in an earlier episode, and Harry now needs to dispose of the evidence.

Paul is ordered to cut the body into smaller pieces, vacuum-seal them and prepare them for disposal. The disturbing assignment becomes an unexpectedly dark sequence as Paul eventually gets to work with a chainsaw.

Harry later reconnects with Jan, who is shaken by what has happened. He explains that his job involves dealing with the consequences of other people's actions and encourages her to leave with Gina if she wants to escape their dangerous lifestyle.

However, when Jan asks whether he has ever considered running away himself, Harry simply smiles, suggesting that leaving the criminal world may be beyond him.

What Is Happening to Conrad Harrigan?

Conrad reveals a rare tender side during a tense confrontation with Eddie (Anson Boon). When Eddie demands to know why his true parentage was kept a secret and why he was put in harm's way, Conrad calls him his son for the first time. He offers unexpected encouragement about Eddie's complicated origin story, telling him, 'It's not how you get here, it's what you do next'.

However, Conrad's behaviour becomes increasingly concerning when he admits to Kevin (Paddy Considine) that he has been losing his grip on reality and seeing the ghosts of his past victims. After Kevin attempts to comfort his distraught father, Conrad's paranoia takes over; he abruptly points a shotgun at Kevin and forces him to promise never to tell Maeve or Bella about his condition.

Although the episode does not show Mad Dog confronting Harry (Tom Hardy), Gina's identification could eventually lead him towards the Harrigan fixer. With Eddie also implicated in his father's death, Mad Dog's revenge campaign could become a direct threat to the entire family.